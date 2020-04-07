Alabama Audubon offers ‘Birdwatching for Beginners’ online

Over the past few weeks, Alabama has welcomed the beauty of spring – the sunshine, flowers, green grass and new leaves on the trees.

The state has also been a gracious host to hundreds of bird species that have been migrating from their winter homes in Central and South America to the U.S. and Canada.

The National Audubon Society said Alabama has over 760,000 acres with resources that birds need during migration, from the beaches of Dauphin Island and the pine and hardwoods of the Conecuh National Forest, to our own backyards and neighborhoods.

On April 9, as part of Alabama Audubon’s commitment to education during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are offering their first-ever online course, “Audubon at Home: Birdwatching for Beginners” with master birder Greg Harber.

American Robin. (Getty Images) Male and female American Goldfinches feeding on niger seed sock. (Getty Images) Downy woodpecker at suet feeder. (Getty Images) (Getty Images) (Getty Images)

During the course, Harber will teach viewers to identify common birds and bird families, where to find birds in Birmingham and throughout the state, and how to start feeding birds in your own backyard.

“We are offering free online courses as a public service to help folks continue to learn about the birds they love,” said Sarah Randolph, Alabama Audubon Outreach & Communications director.

The class is offered free of charge. However, registrants are encouraged to help support Alabama Audubon with a donation if they are able. Registration is limited to the first 100 participants.

“Alabama Audubon is in the process of developing additional online classes, which will be posted to our Courses page,” Randolph said. “In addition, we are offering birding videos with staff and board members through Facebook Live.”

To learn more about the hobby of birding or to register for the “Birdwatching for Beginners” or other courses, visit Alabama Audubon. Follow them on social media at @alaudubon on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Founded in 1946 as the Birmingham Audubon Society, Alabama Audubon has since grown to become Alabama’s leading nonprofit promoting conservation and a greater knowledge of birds, their habitats and the natural world. Certified as a chapter of the National Audubon Society, Alabama Audubon is an independent 501(c)(3) with staffed offices in Birmingham and Mobile.