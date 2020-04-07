Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces Ribbons of Hope campaign for COVID-19 pandemic

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced Ribbons of Hope, a campaign that aims to support health care workers and first responders in addition to boosting the outlook of Alabamians.

In a ceremony at the Alabama State Capitol on Tuesday, Ivey encouraged people throughout the state to tie ribbons around a tree, pole or mailbox in their front yard. Rather than recommending a specific ribbon color, Ivey said it’s better that the colors vary to form a rainbow of colors throughout the state.

“As an effort to remind the people of Alabama we are all in this together, I ask that each household tie a ribbon in their front yard to remember our medical personnel, first responders and for the health and protection of our family and friends. Let’s use whatever ribbon we already have from a past celebration and may we see a beautiful array of color line our neighborhood streets,” Ivey said. “These ribbons will serve as a reminder to the people of our state that we are lifting each other in prayer, and that just like after the great flood in Genesis, we are mindful of the hope and promise of God during this pandemic.”

A release from the Governor’s Office said Ribbons of Hope “will symbolize faith, hope, love and prayer” and “will create unity among us and become a beacon of encouragement for everyone who sees them.”

The governor was joined by First Baptist Church of Montgomery Pastor Jay Wolf, WLBF 89.1 FM Faith Director of Ministry Relations Billy Irvin, Hutchinson Street Missionary Baptist Pastor Courtney Meadows, Alabama Baptist Convention Hispanic Ministries Coordinator Anel Robiyana, His Vessel Ministry Minister Jo Hancock, Frazer United Methodist Church former Pastor John Ed Mathison and First Baptist Montgomery Lay Leader Soo Seok Yang.