Here We Stand: A message for Alabamians during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is keeping people apart in ways many have never experienced before. Sheltering in place and social distancing have given people a lot of time to reflect on what matters and what our society ought to look like moving forward.

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist John Archibald put his thoughts about this time into words for a video, “Here We Stand,” from This is Alabama. In the video, Archibald is joined by five other Alabamians from different walks of life to narrate a message of hope and togetherness, affirming the value of each person and the roles we all play.