HudsonAlpha COVID-19 series: COVID-19 treatments overview

By Dr. Neil Lamb
HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology

HudsonAlpha COVID-19 series: COVID-19 treatments overview
Currently, the available treatments and therapies for COVID-19 address only the symptoms. Drug developers have additional treatments in the works, as well as more than 70 potential vaccines. (HudsonAlpha)

Part 8 in an eight-part series

The COVID-19 crisis has not only been scary, it has been confusing. The jargon and the conflicting information make understanding difficult. This video series breaks down elements of the coronavirus pandemic into easy to understand language and, most importantly, easy to follow tips to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Today, we look at the treatments currently available for COVID-19 symptoms as well as additional treatments and potential vaccines that are in the works.

Shareable Science Beyond the Blog: COVID-19 Treatments Overview from HudsonAlpha on Vimeo.

Watch the first seven installments in this series: What is coronavirus?, Spread and prevention, Timeline and symptoms, Outcomes, Flattening the COVID-19 curve, Where are we on the curve? and How is COVID-19 testing done?

Neil Lamb, Ph.D., is a faculty investigator and vice president for educational outreach at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.

business

Airbus pauses airplane production in Alabama and Germany due to COVID-19

Prev Story
weather-center

James Spann: A few showers, storms for Alabama today

Next Story

Related Stories