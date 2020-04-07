HudsonAlpha COVID-19 series: COVID-19 treatments overview

Part 8 in an eight-part series

The COVID-19 crisis has not only been scary, it has been confusing. The jargon and the conflicting information make understanding difficult. This video series breaks down elements of the coronavirus pandemic into easy to understand language and, most importantly, easy to follow tips to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Today, we look at the treatments currently available for COVID-19 symptoms as well as additional treatments and potential vaccines that are in the works.

Shareable Science Beyond the Blog: COVID-19 Treatments Overview from HudsonAlpha on Vimeo.

Watch the first seven installments in this series: What is coronavirus?, Spread and prevention, Timeline and symptoms, Outcomes, Flattening the COVID-19 curve, Where are we on the curve? and How is COVID-19 testing done?

Neil Lamb, Ph.D., is a faculty investigator and vice president for educational outreach at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.