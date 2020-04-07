UAB Athletics makes cabin fever more bearable with virtual events, classic Blazers games

The UAB Athletic Department is offering fans a chance to ease the cabin fever they’ve caught because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Partnering with the UAB National Alumni Society, the Blazers spread the word last week of a virtual family night out – without leaving home. UAB alumni and fans were invited to watch the Michael Jordan movie “Space Jam” together, via Netflix or Amazon Prime last Friday night, and take part in interactive social media activities after the viewing.

Similar events are in the works, said Ted Feeley, associate athletic director of communication. “We have a couple other things coming out here soon,” he said. “We’ve just got to iron out the details. We are trying our best. I think everyone in the whole country is trying to stay creative and stay out there from it (the virus).”

Blazer sports fans will be able to use some of their time at home taking in some previous UAB athletic events via radio. Highlighting some of the biggest moments in UAB Athletics history, WJOX and Cumulus Media will be airing five Blazer Classics throughout April. The series began Saturday, April 4, with the 2018 Conference USA Football Championship, which will air again tonight from 7 to 9 p.m. on WJOX 94.5 FM.

The second and third Blazer Classics feature two men’s basketball games from 2015 that air Saturday, April 11, (100.5 FM), and again Tuesday, April 14 (94.5 FM). The first hour plays UAB’s C-USA Championship Game victory over Middle Tennessee, followed by the Blazers’ 60-59 NCAA Tournament victory over Iowa State in the second hour.

View this post on Instagram Chills… A post shared by UAB Football (@uab_fb) on Oct 8, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

Games four and five come from UAB’s 2017 football season. On Saturday, April 18, and Tuesday, April 21, UAB’s epic game-winning field goal block against Louisiana Tech will be highlighted. “The Return” game against Alabama A&M will follow on April 25 and 28.

“We are pleased to offer Blazer Nation some of the all-time great games in UAB history,” said Greg Wheeler, general manager of Blazer Sports Properties. “We appreciate the support of our sponsors and Cumulus Radio for allowing this fun trip down memory lane to happen.”

The National Alumni Society has some initiatives through its online page.

“We’re trying to support our alumni-owned small businesses, giving them an outlet,” said Jennifer Breland, the organization’s executive director. “If they are doing something special to try and get through this difficult time, they can go on our website and submit their information. We’ll post that for other alums to see and be able to support their businesses.

“We’re also collecting those unsung hero stories,” Breland said. “Not only the health care workers, but really promoting those people who are going above and beyond to volunteer in other capacities as well.”

For more information, follow UAB Athletics on Twitter at @UAB_Athletics, on Facebook at @UAB.Blazers and on Instagram at uab_athletics. Alumni can follow UAB Alumni Society on Facebook and Twitter at @uabalumni and on Instagram at uabalumni.