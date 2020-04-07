UAB top nurse reads letters of support from Birmingham children

The support from the Birmingham community, the state of Alabama and beyond has been overwhelming for front line hospital workers battling the coronavirus pandemic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

UAB Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer Terri Poe, RN, recently received letters and notes of support from children in the Birmingham area.

“We have maybe 25 notes from kids we don’t even know,” she said. “I think the support we have received from the community has been excellent. Everybody feels it.”

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.