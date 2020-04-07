UAB top nurse reads letters of support from Birmingham children

By Adam Pope

UAB Hospital has received letters of support from 25 Birmingham children, boosting the spirits of doctors and nurses battling at the frontline in the fight against COVID-19. UAB Chief Nursing Officer Terri Poe was thrilled to share the letters with UAB medical personnel and said they greatly appreciate the support of the community. (Adam Pope/UAB)

The support from the Birmingham community, the state of Alabama and beyond has been overwhelming for front line hospital workers battling the coronavirus pandemic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

UAB Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer Terri Poe, RN, recently received letters and notes of support from children in the Birmingham area.

“We have maybe 25 notes from kids we don’t even know,” she said. “I think the support we have received from the community has been excellent. Everybody feels it.”

For more updates on COVID-19, visit uab.edu/coronavirus.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.

