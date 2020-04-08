Defeat cabin fever and learn new things with UAB virtual classes

Don’t let cabin fever get you down – express your creativity with help from UAB artists-in-residence as you stay safe at home.

You’ll find myriad playlists from UAB ArtPlay, Arts in Medicine and AEIVA that offer something for everyone. Best of all, UAB teachers guide virtual learners every step of the way. None of the classes are longer than 20 minutes, which helps to mesh activities into an evolving home-school routine.

You’ve got the time – learn a new skill

Ten ArtPlay classes let you grow skills you can use. A hand-stitching class teaches the basics of sewing, instructing about the simplest way to thread a needle. Basic techniques given in this class could be handy when making a cloth face mask. Relax while painting with watercolors or map out your life plan. Let your mind roam as you design beautiful art patterns suitable for home decoration. Keep your hands busy while learning to create paper hexagons for gift-giving and enjoyment.

The ‘Paper Hexagons’ class will intrigue kids and adults. Learn to make tiny packages for gift-giving. (UAB) The ‘New Life’ class with artist Valerie Hanks can help you devise a new plan for your future. (UAB) Children will enjoy Mr. Heath’s storytelling. (UAB) Try the ‘Zentangle’ class to make amazing designs. (UAB)

Boost your child’s home-schooling routine

Keep the kids entertained with UAB’s storytelling and the “Storytime” book series, which includes Spanish selections. Subscribe for updates to see new subjects each week.

You can help guide kids through fun art activities – perfect for beginners – but still allow youngsters to do the work:

Paper Flowers with Ms. Mollie: Use tissue paper and coffee filters to decorate your bedroom or give to a friend.

Printmaking with Ms. Mollie: This easy project is great for all ages and is perfect way to get outside or explore your home for textures. Boost your child’s writing ability with help from writing instructor Audrey Atkins. (UAB) Kids will enjoy Ms. Mollie’s art classes. (UAB) Kids can learn Spanish with readings of ‘Oso Pardo, Oso Pardo ¿Que Ves Ahi?’ and many other selections. (UAB)

Enhance your children’s home-schooling routine with ArtPlay writing lessons from professional writer Audrey Atkins:

Become an AEIVA subscriber and develop a stronger art appreciation

After the kids settle down, feed your artistic leanings with selections from AEIVA. Many people don’t realize the university has a permanent art collection. Enjoy AEIVA videos including Staff Chats, Objects from the Collection and a guest chat with Emmie Megan Hicks as she examines “Le Seigneur et la Dame,” a famous lithograph by Pablo Picasso.

