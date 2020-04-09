Find Social Distancing Egg Hunts in Can’t Miss Alabama

Easter ideas for kids and families.

Social Distancing Egg Hunt

Neighbors in the Westwind neighborhood of Hueytown are hosting a Social Distancing Egg Hunt. Children and adults are making large, paper Easter eggs and placing them in their windows through Easter. Take a ride through the neighborhood and see how many eggs you can find from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Follow the event on Facebook.

Chelsea Community Virtual Easter Egg Hunt

Enjoy your favorite Easter tradition with the Chelsea community. Union the Church at Chelsea Park is hosting a Virtual Easter Egg Hunt.

Follow the instructions to participate:

1. Mark “going” or “interest” on the church Virtual Easter Egg Hunt Facebook page.

2. Print out the Easter egg coloring page. Multiple copies are encouraged at https://www.iowaegg.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Easter-Egg-HuntColoring-Contest.pdf.

3. Children are asked to color, paint or decorate the Easter egg.

4. Take a picture of the egg drawing or multiple drawings and post on the event page by using #ChelseaEggColoring. This will allow for one entry for participation, which qualifies for a $25 Amazon gift card.

5. Hang the Easter egg coloring page on your house or business where it is visible from the outside (door, window, tree, etc.).

6. On April 10-12, go on a walk or a drive with your family to look for eggs. When an egg is found, take a picture.

7. In one post, post the pictures of the eggs found and the total count to the event page wall using #ChelseaEggHunt. The number of pictures and the total count must be the same. This will allow for one entry and a total of two if you posted a picture of your coloring in the participation drawing.

8. The three families that find the most eggs will be awarded a prize. There will be a drawing among all participants with a limit of two entries per family and a limit of one winner per family.

Prizes are:

First place — $50 Amazon gift card.

Second place — $30 Domino’s gift card.

Third place — $20 iTunes gift card.

Participation drawing — $25 Amazon gift card.

Simone Durand Trio livestream

Join the Simone Durand Trio for its first livestream show on Good Friday at 7:30 p.m. Any money raised via a virtual tip bucket will be donated to the servers at Oak Hill Bar & Grill who normally would have worked the night the band plays in Homewood. Venmo will be set up to collect donations, which will be distributed immediately after the livestream. Go to Facebook for more information.

Online UAB arts lessons

When you cannot come to arts classes and events at UAB, the arts will come to you as you do your part and stay home during the coronavirus crisis. ArtPlay, AEIVA and Arts in Medicine now have playlists on the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center’s YouTube channel. Virtual activities, from hand-stitching, paper crafts and visual arts to storytelling, writing and more are available. New content will be added weekly, so be sure to subscribe for updates. Teaching artists from UAB’s ArtPlay and artists-in-residence with UAB Arts in Medicine lead the lessons. The “Storytime” book-reading series kicks off with “The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend” by Dan Santat, as well as a Spanish “Storytime” reading of “Llama Llama Rojo Pijama” by Anna Dewdney. Go behind the scenes with staff from UAB’s Abroms-Engel Institute for the Arts for a closer look at its permanent collection. Visit UAB’s Alys Stephens Center on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Visit AEIVA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

AIM activity lessons include:

ArtPlay activity lessons include:

AEIVA Behind the Scenes includes:

Staff Chat as staff members examine a work by Peter Halley found in AEIVA’s permanent art collection.

Objects from the Collection (Levinthal) discussion led by Christina McClellan, the collections manager and coordinator of exhibitions and programs at AEIVA. In 2018, AEIVA presented the exhibition “David Levinthal: Playland.” The majority of works on display in the exhibition came from the most recent addition to AEIVA’s permanent art collection, a gift of 59 large-format Polaroids by Levinthal.

Chat with Guest featuring Emmie Megan Hicks as she examines a work by Pablo Picasso found in AEIVA’s permanent art collection.

Bham NomNom

Support local and independently owned restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a handy guide for delivery, curbside and bar to-go services for Birmingham, Homewood, Hoover, Leeds, Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook. Buy gift cards, get swag and donate via restaurants’ Venmo or GoFundMe. Learn more about participating restaurants at bhamnomnom.com.

Spring Reading Challenge

The Spring Reading Challenge is underway through Thursday, April 30, at the Birmingham Public Library (BPL). Children of all ages will experience the joy of reading, plus a chance to win weekly mystery prizes. Learn more about the Spring Reading Challenge here. For information about other programs and services at BPL, visit www.cobpl.org. Go here to support BPL.

Birmingham Zoo Launches Virtual Zoo

The Birmingham Zoo is offering a virtual look inside the zoo with access to signature camps and programs. Guests who follow Facebook and Instagram will have an opportunity to tour the grounds and see behind-the-scenes areas, learn what’s new at the zoo and meet their animal neighbors. Additionally, the zoo will host a Virtual Zoo Camp on Facebook weekdays at 11 a.m. Each 10-minute episode includes engaging activity, tours, and interesting lessons about animals and Birmingham Zoo conservation work in our own backyard and around the world. The zoo’s education staff will be online to answer questions and chat with virtual campers about the day’s lesson. The zoo’s social media will continue to highlight animals through its Meet the Neighbors campaign. Each day at 1 p.m., viewers will have a chance to watch a short clip of zoo animals, learn about their behaviors and meet the professionals who care for them daily. Zoo members will receive an email video every Monday with exclusive content just for them. For more information and how to give, visit birminghamzoo.com.

The Market at Pepper Place Drive-Thru Farmers Market

The next Market at Pepper Place Drive-Thru Farmers Market is Saturday, April 11. Customers can pick up their pre-ordered and pre-paid goods from vendors Saturday between 7 a.m. and noon. To ensure participants’ safety and health, there will be no sales or payments on Saturday – pick-up only. Similar to grocery stores, Certified Farmers Markets in Alabama are included in the list of essential services and can remain open to the public as they provide access to fresh produce and goods. Based on the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Jefferson County Health Department (JCDH), the Market at Pepper Place can safely support Alabama farmers and the community. Orders will be made by the customer directly to the farmers online. Pre-purchased items will be delivered directly to the customer’s vehicle. Farmers will wear gloves while handling pre-purchased goods. Customers will remain in their vehicles at all times. If you have trouble contacting anyone, call the farmers market at 205-705-6886. Visit the Market at Pepper Place website or follow along on social media as the market continues to offer and evolve the drive-thru options each week. The venue is at 2807 Second Ave. South. View and place your order for the Drive-Thru Farmers Market on the Market at Pepper Place website.

Get online with ‘NASA at Home’

NASA’s new internet and social media special, NASA at Home, will engage viewers in the agency’s discoveries, research and exploration from around the world and across the universe – all from the comfort of your own home. NASA offers something for the whole family. It brings together a repository of binge-worthy videos and podcasts, engaging e-books on a variety of topics, do-it-yourself projects and virtual and augmented reality tours, which include the agency’s Hubble Space Telescope and International Space Station, as well as an app that puts you in the pilot’s seat of a NASA aircraft. This special spotlights educational and entertaining resources and activities for families and students from kindergarten and up. Plus, it provides access to everything from formal lesson plans to amazing imagery and stories about how science and exploration help the world. If you want to practice safe science at home, there are opportunities for citizen scientists to contribute to ongoing research, from our solar system’s backyard to your own backyard. This includes searching for brown dwarfs and planets in our outer solar system and helping track changes in clouds, water, plants and other life in support of climate research. NASA at Home will feature ongoing opportunities to interact with and hear from agency experts. For example, record-breaking astronaut Christina Koch reads children’s books weekdays at 3 p.m. on Instagram live as part of educational and STEM activities for students. NASA Television is running NASA at Home-themed programming 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, as well as broadcasting around the clock with recent mission events and news, conversations with astronauts on the International Space Station, educational looks at science, technology and exploration topics, and historical programs from the agency’s storied past. Check in regularly with #NASAatHome for updates. For more information about all of NASA’s programs, projects and activities, visit nasa.gov.

Vulcan Park & Museum Shows Unity with Special Lighting

Vulcan Park & Museum will stand in solidarity with the Birmingham community during the COVID-19 pandemic with a special light presentation. Until further notice, each night starting at dusk, the pedestal will stay dark and Vulcan will be lit in his signature white to give a message of hope. Vulcan Park & Museum President and CEO Darlene Negrotto hopes the focus on Vulcan is a reminder of his symbolic importance for many generations. This lighting capability is made possible through the generous support of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham with its centennial gift to the city.

Understanding the fluidity of the current issue, the following adjustments have been made on the Vulcan property:

The park grounds, including Kiwanis Centennial Plaza, will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, free of charge.

Vulcan Center, The Anvil and Vulcan’s Observation Tower are closed until further notice.

Out of abundance of caution, the picnic area has been closed and tables and chairs removed on the overlook. Handrails and branches are sanitized daily.

All student and adult programs have been canceled.

For private events, contact the event organizer for more information.

Children’s Hands-On Museum in Tuscaloosa

“CHOM at Home” is underway featuring Hopscotch on the Sidewalk. Staff members came up with the idea to inspire kids to have fun while they are at home because of COVID-19. Other initiatives include science experiments, charades, interactive poles, children interacting and daily challenges. Donations are welcomed. Follow the event on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Learn more at chomonline.org.

Alabama State Parks Live

Alabama State Parks is offering fun, educational and inspirational programs online. Enjoy live videos, photos, park stories, pictures and more. Visit Facebook and search for Alabama State Parks’ naturalists:

Link to alapark.com for more information.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

While the Alabama Shakespeare Festival is taking an unplanned intermission, share your best memories of ASF. Tag the festival and use #ASFintermission to tell what you love about the theater. In the coming months, not-for-profit arts organizations are going to be faced with some incredible obstacles. Donations of any size are appreciated. ASF audiences and artists are key to its future success. Stay updated about performances and messages from ASF artists at asf.net.

Red Mountain Theatre Facebook Live

Enjoy “Play Making Live with Bradford” on Facebook Live and YouTube each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11:30 a.m. for an exciting adventure through theater for children ages 4 to 6 years old. Bradford H. Forehand is the education manager at Red Mountain Theatre Company (RMTC). He received his bachelor’s degree in musical theatre from the University of Mobile. He completed his master’s in theatre for youth at Arizona State University, where he also worked as a freelance actor, director and teaching artist. Prior to starting at RMTC, Forehand taught and directed at Lexington Children’s Theatre, Childsplay and The Coterie Theatre. He is a native of Trussville. Follow the event on Facebook. To support Red Mountain Theatre, visit redmountaintheatre.org.

The Birmingham Museum of Art Virtual Tour

Explore the Birmingham Museum of Art (BMA) online digital gallery. The exhibition highlights a vast collection of educational and entertaining art to view from the comfort and safety of your home. View the first live broadcast from BMA’s galleries with Executive Director Graham C. Boettcher, Director’s Cut and Facebook Live. For updates regarding the digital gallery, visit the website or follow Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Make donations here. The Birmingham Museum of Art Virtual Tour highlights a vast collection of educational and entertaining art to view from the comfort and safety of your home.

Alabama Public Libraries Online Services

Major libraries across the state offer a huge slate of online services. Patrons can check out e-books and audiobooks, stream movies and TV shows, prepare for standardized tests and get expert help with homework. Some systems have expanded access to their online offerings since the start of the pandemic, or even shifted their purchasing patterns for new materials. Some have taken storytime sessions online to maintain a sense of normalcy for their youngest clients (and some relief for their parents). A Digital Media Zone powered by OverDrive allows patrons to check out e-books, audiobooks and movies. Freading adds yet more e-books. Freegal has thousands of songs and music videos available for free and for keeps. The exact mix of services varies from system to system, as does the way they’re presented on websites. Most systems are actively promoting their online offerings on their homepages, but it pays to poke around. The Birmingham Public Library has a “Digital Library” tab. The website for Jefferson County public libraries has a coronavirus update on its homepage that lists online services. At the Mobile Public Library’s MPLonline.org, you can find the most popular offerings under the “eResources” tab, where you can select “Digital Downloads.” Options on the Mobile system’s site include Cloud Library (audiobooks and e-books), Flipster (magazines), hoopla (e-book, audiobooks, comics, music, TV shows and movies) and kanopy (movies, with an emphasis on independent, foreign, documentary and classic cinema).

Highland Park Golf Course

Unwind at the Highland Park Golf Course in Birmingham from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Golfers are welcome to walk along the cart path. Book your tee time at highlandparkgolf.com or call 205-322-1902. The course management is carefully monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation and is in regular contact with health agencies for information. Click here for updates.

Park rules for Railroad Park

Railroad Park will be limited to visitors who are walking, running and exercising. Visitors cannot sit or congregate near cars around the park’s perimeter. Group activity of two or more is not permitted. Remain six feet away from others, which includes family members, roommates or anyone from the same household. If visitors break these rules, Railroad Park may be closed by the City of Birmingham. The playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment areas are closed. Chairs and tables have been removed from the pavilions and the Boxcar Cafe is closed. Park programs have been suspended. Follow this link for park updates.

Follow the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which includes helpful tips and reminders about coronavirus, steps to prevent illness, and symptoms.