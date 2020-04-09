University of Alabama to hold virtual Tapping on the Mound ceremony Friday

Instead of an in-person Honors Day Tapping on the Mound ceremony, the University of Alabama’s Office of Student Involvement, Coordinating Council for Honor Societies and Division of Student Life will host a live virtual ceremony April 10 at 1:30 p.m. on the UA Division of Student Life’s Facebook page.

“We’re saddened that we’re unable to recognize our recipients via the in-person traditional manner on the Mound that has been a staple of springtime at the Capstone for so long,” said Rosalind Moore-Miller, executive director of student engagement with UA’s Division of Student Life. “However, in a time when our nation and world are challenged, it’s more important than ever to highlight the hard work, determination and fortitude that have resulted in our students, faculty and staff receiving these top honors and accolades.”

The Tapping on the Mound ceremony has been a UA tradition since the early 1900s. University honor groups Omicron Delta Kappa, Mortar Board, Blue Key National Honor Society and Anderson Society will induct members.

In addition to these groups’ inductees, UA will honor recipients of the Outstanding Student Award for each academic level and top student and faculty honors from the Black Faculty and Staff Association, Capstone Men and Women, Alumni Affairs and Other Club during the virtual ceremony.

