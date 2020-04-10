Hubbard’s Off Main makes 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list with Low Country Chicken

By Chad Allen

The Low Country Chicken at Hubbard's Off Main in Oxford is on the Alabama Tourism Department's list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)

As soon as Charlotte Hubbard realized the vast dining area of Hubbard’s Off Main would close in downtown Oxford due to statewide COVID-19 orders, she put a new plan in place to allow her to keep her restaurant operating with curbside and takeout orders.

That meant scaling back her own orders of products to adjust to lower demand and it also meant some of her servers would have to be let go for now.

Hubbard’s Off Main’s Low Country Chicken one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

So far, Hubbard said she’s making it work with orders from customers and assisting the community with efforts to feed the elderly.

She is even able to keep the full menu available, including her popular Low Country Chicken, which is on the state tourism department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.

Hubbard’s Off Main is in a former music store in downtown Oxford. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)
