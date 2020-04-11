1818 Farms features virtual Easter egg hunt and farm tour

Every spring since 2012, 1818 Farms has been showcasing its happy animal residents to thousands of people.

Due to COVID-19, visitors will be unable to tour 1818 Farms this year, but founder and owner Natasha McCary found a creative way to showcase the farm’s beautiful fields and sweet animals. McCrary will live stream portions of their farm life.

“We wanted to do something that would keep us connected to our farm family,” McCrary said. “If you couldn’t come to us, we want to come to you during this special holiday season.”

The farm will introduce five newborn lambs to the public, as well as chickens, pigs, goats, flowers and resident lambs, on Saturday, April 11, at 11 a.m. on Instagram Live.

“Throughout the tour, children and adults can search for Easter eggs hidden on the farm,” McCrary said. “Inside each egg, there will be a question with other fun interactive discussions while explaining each animal. Expect to hear about the hens and why they lay different colored eggs and why some animals eat watermelon. The baby lambs are always a big hit at this time of year among the new breed of sheep.”

The live stream will end with a stroll around the flower field, where over 10,000 flowers show off their best colors and blooms. The field of flowers, having been lovingly and carefully tended to, brings beauty today and provides seeds for future seasons.

1818 Farms, in Mooresville near Decatur, also has a line of carefully selected bath and beauty products that are sold in spas and stores throughout the nation and online.

To learn more about tours, workshops, products and other information, visit the website.