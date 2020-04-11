Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey urges safety, preparedness for Easter storms and COVID-19 pandemic

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the threat of severe weather including tornadoes on Easter Sunday could present citizens with the dilemma between choosing between social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic or seeking public shelter from the storms. She said sheltering is the preferred choice.

“Unfortunately, Alabama is far too familiar with the unpredictability of severe weather,” Ivey said in a statement released today. “Our state stands prepared and ready to face whatever Mother Nature brings, even amidst a health pandemic. Both the National Weather Service and the State Public Health Department remind Alabamians that the use of shelters and other resources take precedent, should the need arise. The safety and protection of Alabama lives is paramount. Be sure to tune in to your trusted weather source, and stay weather aware throughout this holiday weekend.”

Contact your local emergency management agency to determine where your public shelter may be and if it will be open Sunday. Many have said they will be open and will provide masks and gloves that must be worn during any sheltering.