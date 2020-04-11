Project Hopewell is feeding Alabama children as they school from home

If you see Eddie Lee Dubose these days, you’re bound to notice two things.

First, he’s always smiling – one of those smiles that’s contagious. Before you know it, you’re smiling back.

The second thing is how busy he is.

As the supervisor at Project Hopewell in Birmingham, Dubose and his team are preparing and handing out breakfast and lunch meals to children who need them now that they are distance learning from home and not receiving those meals at school.

That’s on top of the programs for seniors and others in this COVID-19 world where the needs can surge quickly. Backed by churches, the nonprofit is bringing blessings and hope in a frightful time.

But you soon learn that Dubose is smiling precisely because he is busy – busy doing what he knows he was meant to do.

“God has blessed me and put me in the right place,” he said.

Project Hopewell is feeding Alabama children as they learn from home from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.