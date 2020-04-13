Alabama family farm pampers health care workers with a special gift

With nurses, doctors and other health care professionals working every day in the thick of the fight against COVID-19, 1818 Farms decided to give them a little pampering.

On Tuesday, April 14, this small Mooresville farm will join with the community to recognize these men and women for their commitment and hard work. It will award its Health Care Hero Gift Box to 10 medical professionals.

Decorated with a bright red ribbon, the keepsake boxes are filled with a selection of 1818 Farms’ all-natural, handmade beauty products designed to give these workers comfort and an extra lift after a long day on the job. Five men and five women will receive these gifts.

“Over the past few weeks, we have watched health care professionals work tirelessly during the pandemic. Each day they go to work, they are putting their lives in danger to help those in need,” said Natasha McCrary, owner and operator of 1818 Farms. “We can’t imagine the stress that the workers and their families are feeling. 1818 Farms wanted to show our appreciation for their dedication and commitment to their jobs by giving away 10 of our Health Care Hero Gift Boxes. We wanted the health care workers to know we are thankful for them.”

Started in 2012, this family business is a working farm with sheep, pigs, hens, cats, Great Pyrenees dogs, a goat and a huge garden with more than 10,000 flowers of all varieties. It also hosts dinners, workshops and other events year-round.

But perhaps 1818 Farms has become most known for its line of handcrafted bath and beauty products, ranging from unscented shea crème, bath soaps, essential oil roll-ons, face serums and lip balm. The products can be found online as well as in 450 stores in 45 states.

Anyone can nominate a health care hero to receive one of these boxes. Simply nominate that individual by tagging him or her in the comments section in the 1818 Farms post on Instagram. The family invites you to share that person’s story, although it is not a requirement to win. 1818 Farms will announce the winners in its Instagram post on April 14.

McCrary hopes these boxes will show, in some small measure, 1818 Farms’ gratitude to these health care workers.

“Our hope is that those who receive a Health Care Hero Gift Box will take time to care for themselves,” McCrary said. “We want them to know that their daily sacrifices are not going unnoticed. Our small farm, along with the rest of the country, is watching and we are grateful for them.”