Alabama Power making significant progress in restoring service

Alabama Power crews continued to make progress overnight Sunday and Monday, restoring service to the majority of customers affected by the massive Easter storms.

More than 300,000 Alabama Power customers had service disrupted by the storms, which began their assault early Sunday and continued to affect the state into the wee hours Monday morning. As of midday Monday, Alabama Power crews had restored service to more than 245,000 customers.

In Alabama, the storms triggered high winds, torrential rain and isolated tornadoes. The severe weather brought down trees, snapped power poles and lines, and damaged homes and businesses across large portions of the state.

No one was reported killed in Alabama, but as of midday Monday, at least 20 deaths had been attributed to the storms that lashed the South from Texas to Tennessee and into the Carolinas. Many more were injured.

There were more than 40 reports of tornadoes across the South, with hundreds of homes and businesses damaged or destroyed across the region. More than 1 million people were affected by power outages in eight states.

In Alabama, hardest-hit areas included Jefferson, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa, Lee, Blount and Walker counties.

Alabama Power crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service to customers still affected by the storms. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is asking the public to stay a safe social distance of at least 6 feet from crews working to restore power.

To report an outage or hazardous condition, go to AlabamaPower.com or call the company’s automated outage reporting system at 1-800-888-APCO (2726).

Customers should continue to keep safety a priority as restoration work continues:

Stay away from downed lines. Do not drive over lines or under low-hanging lines. Keep children and pets away from downed lines. Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or anything else caught in power lines. Stay clear of fallen trees or debris where downed lines may be hidden. Call Alabama Power at 1-800-888-2726 or contact local law enforcement if you see downed lines or other hazards.

If your power is out, turn off appliances to avoid any potential safety hazards when service is restored.

Steer clear of crews working to restore power. If you are driving close to where crews are located, obey road signs and proceed cautiously.

To check the status of an outage, and for more information about staying safe before, during and after storms, please visit the Alabama Power Storm Center.