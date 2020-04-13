Alabama Power Mobile Division delivers meals to University of South Alabama hospital

Mobile made it through the Easter storms with minimal damage and the Alabama Power crews there were dispatched to harder-hit areas of the state.

That left Alabama Power’s Mobile Division with an excess of meals it had ordered from expecting to feed more people longer. Thankfully, that food was put to excellent use today.

Alabama Power officials immediately thought of a group of people in Mobile who are not getting less work than expected. In fact, they’ve been working hard since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The division’s various teams worked together to reach out to a local hospital and make a lunchtime delivery Monday. Community Relations Managers Clinton Johnson and Sharon Murrill worked with the division’s Marketing team and provided boxed lunches to USA Health’s University Hospital in Mobile where some of the staff are treating COVID-19 patients.

The hospital is an acute care facility with centers for Level 1 trauma, burn, stroke, cardiovascular disease and sickle cell disease. The hospital also serves as a teaching and research facility for the University of South Alabama College of Medicine, playing a key role in developments of new technology and providing training for future health care professionals.

To date, Mobile County has reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Alabama at 17, followed closely by Jefferson County at 15. The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed nine of the deaths in Mobile County and eight of the deaths in Jefferson County were caused by COVID-19.