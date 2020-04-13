Easter storms batter portions of Alabama

A line of severe storms tore across the state Sunday, causing scattered damage and power outages.

The storms traveled east through much of the state, dumping rain, hail and spawning isolated tornadoes.

Alabama Power said more than 300,000 of its customers were affected by the storm as high winds snapped lines and power poles. Outages were concentrated in the central and western areas of the state, where the storms were strongest.

Alabama Power crews are working to restore service in areas where it is safe to work. At 7 a.m. Monday, power had been restored to more than 185,000 customers; 118,000 customers remain without power.

Crews will continue to work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, following state and federal public health guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is also asking the public to help maintain a safe social distance of 6 feet from crews and company representatives working in the field.

Customers can report an outage online at AlabamaPower.com or by calling the company’s automated outage reporting system at 1-800-888-APCO (2726).

Even though the worst of the storm is over, customers should keep safety the No. 1 priority and follow these guidelines:

Stay away from downed lines. Do not drive over lines or under low-hanging lines. Keep children and pets away from downed lines. Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or anything else caught in power lines. Stay clear of fallen trees or debris where downed lines may be hidden. Call Alabama Power at 1-800-888-2726 or contact local law enforcement if you see downed lines.

If your power is out, turn off appliances to avoid any potential safety hazards when power is restored.

Stay away from areas where repair crews are working. If you’re driving near work crews, obey road signs and proceed cautiously.

Alabama Power crews work as fast as safety allows. Before neighborhood lines can be repaired, crews must first repair larger lines that bring in power to larger areas.

To check the status of an outage, and for information about how to stay safe before, during and after storms, please visit the Alabama Power Storm Center.