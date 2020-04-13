Jefferson State provides ventilators to help fight COVID-19 pandemic

Jefferson State Community College provided much-needed respiratory ventilators to East Alabama Medical Center to help patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ventilators are being provided from Jefferson State’s Respiratory Therapy Program. The program uses these ventilators in simulated health care laboratories, where students learn and train for health care careers. The equipment from these student labs is the same as those used in fighting the coronavirus across the nation.

“Jefferson State is here to assist our community and state as a whole, particularly in crises like this,” said Jefferson State President Keith Brown. “It takes all of us working together and we are pleased to provide ventilators to support our health care workers and help those affected by the coronavirus.”

Jefferson State will continue to work with the Alabama Community College System and area hospitals to help ensure the safety of students and the community. For the latest information regarding the college’s coronavirus efforts, go to Jefferson State’s COVID-19 Response website.