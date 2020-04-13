University of Alabama partners with Alabama Power, Livingston mayor for COVID-19 screenings

The University of Alabama University Medical Center and the Office for Research and Economic Development are collaborating with Livingston Mayor Tom Tartt and Alabama Power to provide COVID-19 screenings in the Black Belt city.

The drive-thru screenings will take place at Livingston’s Jaycee Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon beginning April 16. Look for the crimson and white mobile medical unit.

Only those who meet current Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines for the coronavirus will be tested because there are a limited number of tests. Health care workers will attempt to screen all who come and are eligible during the three-hour time period. Health insurance is not required to be screened.

“Providing screenings in the Black Belt region is important because there is limited access to health care in those communities,” said Dr. Richard Friend, dean of the University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences. “The numbers that we’ve seen demonstrate a low level of testing in those areas, so it is critical that we get resources to residents. Education about the virus is also important and is essential in helping to stop the spread of the virus. We hope to expand into other communities as more testing becomes available.”

Tartt said the screenings may move to other parts of Sumter County, but this week plans are to have them only at Jaycee Park.

“We greatly appreciate the partnership with the University of Alabama and Alabama Power to provide COVID-19 screenings to our community,” Tartt said. “The well-being and safety of our residents is our top priority and it is critical that we have access to these resources. Because of partnerships like this, we will get through these tough times and continue to meet the needs of our residents.”