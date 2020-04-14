Fifteen confirmed tornadoes so far occurred in Alabama on Sunday

This report was compiled from a combination of public information statements and Facebook posts from the National Weather Service in Birmingham and Huntsville.

The National Weather Service says 15 tornadoes have been confirmed to have occurred in Alabama on Easter.

An upper-level low over the southwest United States evolved into a negatively tilted shortwave trough as it moved over the southeastern United States. A warm front steadily moved northward during the morning and afternoon on Sunday, April 12. This allowed an unstable air mass to move northward and overspread much of the region. At the same time, very strong wind shear moved in as the upper trough neared.

An initial wave of severe storms affected areas near and north of Interstate 20, involving tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds and some hail. Through the evening, a second wave of thunderstorms affected other areas of central Alabama with tornadoes and damaging straight-line winds. Flooding also resulted from rainfall near and north of Interstate 20. Some roads became impassable or were washed out.

Four tornadoes have not been released on the public information statements. Here is a list of reported confirmed tornadoes that will make it to the public information statements but haven’t yet:

EF-2, Reece City (Etowah County), 115 mph.

EF-2, Sayre (Jefferson County), 125 mph.

EF-0, Locust Fork (Blount County), mph unknown.

EF-2, Oneonta (Blount County), mph unknown.

Here are the official survey results from confirmed tornadoes that occurred during the Easter outbreak in Alabama:

Belle Creek Tornado (Fayette County)

Rating: EF-0

Estimated peak wind: 80 mph

Path length: 1.79 miles

Path width: 350 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Survey summary: A short-lived tornado moved northward along Fayette County Road 89, causing minor tree damage consisting of broken branches and uprooted trunks between Mt. Pleasant/Burrow Road and Fayette County Road 35. This is southeast of the town of Fayette.

Cedar Creek Tornado (Fayette and Walker counties)

Rating: EF-1

Estimated peak wind: 95 mph

Path length: 6.15 miles

Path width: 600 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Survey summary: Just east of the town of Berry, a tornado moved northeastward from Christian Road to Highway 18. This track started in Fayette County and ended just inside the Walker County line. Damage was limited to broken and uprooted trees, aside from minor shingle loss.

Sardis City Tornado (Etowah County)

Rating: EF-1

Estimated peak wind: 105 mph

Path length: 1.21 miles

Path width: 180 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Survey summary: A tornado started along Pleasant Hill Road and Highway 205 in far northern Etowah County, north of the town of Mountainboro. Trees were snapped and uprooted, some of which fell on homes. This tornado then crossed into southern Marshall County. The NWS Huntsville office rated this part of the track as EF-2, related to significant damage to homes.

Carbon Hill Tornado (Walker County)

Rating: EF-1

Estimated peak wind: 110 mph

Path length: 2.9 miles

Path width: 1,000 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Survey summary: A short-lived but intense tornado moved through Carbon Hill. Damage consisted of snapped and uprooted trees, as well as structural damage including the rolling/destruction of manufactured homes, sections of roofing blown off site-built homes and destruction of outbuildings.

NorthRiver Yacht Club Tornado (Tuscaloosa County)

Rating: EF-1

Estimated peak wind: 100 mph

Path length: 9.86 miles

Path width: 230 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Survey summary: A tornado began on the eastern banks of Lake Tuscaloosa, inside the NorthRiver Yacht Club community. Trees were snapped and uprooted, with some residences sustaining relatively minor roofing damage, aside from anything more significant resulting from tree fall. The tornado moved northeastward and crossed the Black Warrior River, uprooting and snapping hundreds of trees along its path. It ended just before the Whiteoak Creek branch of the Black Warrior River, just short of the Jefferson County line.

Johnson’s Crossing Tornado (Cullman County)

Rating: EF-1

Estimated peak wind: 100 mph

Path length: 5.42 miles

Path width: 300 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Survey summary: The tornado touched down just west of Beech Grove Road south of Good Hope before crossing Interstate 65 near mile marker 302, where dozens of trees were snapped or uprooted. The tornado continued on an east-northeast track, crossing Cullman County Road 490 and Cullman County Road 573 and uprooting dozens more trees. As the tornado neared U.S. 31 along Day Gap Road, it intensified, removed the roof from a single-wide trailer and caused more concentrated tree damage. It crossed U.S. 31 and continue to the east-northeast, damaging a gas station and uprooting or snapping several more trees. The tornado lifted just east of Cullman County Road 599.

Walter Tornado (Cullman County)

Rating: EF-2

Estimated peak wind: 115 mph

Path length: 2.5 miles

Path width: 350 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Survey summary: The tornado touched down just east of Cullman County Road 640 near the Duck River and moved northeast. Along its path, it uprooted numerous trees and removed the metal roofing on a chicken house as it moved across Cullman County Road 645. The tornado intensified as it crossed Cullman County Road 703 and removed the roof of a home. Another home along Cullman County Road 781 had its roof removed. The tornado continued briefly to the northeast, uprooting more trees and removing the metal roofing of a barn. The tornado lifted just east of Cullman County Road 771 near Buzzard Branch.

Welti Tornado (Cullman County)

Rating: EF-0

Estimated peak wind: 80 mph

Path length: 0.35 miles

Path width: 70 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Survey summary: A brief tornado touched down near the junction of Cullman County Road 749 and Cullman County Road 747 just south of the Welti community. The tornado moved southeast, where it uprooted several trees and destroyed a small shed. It crossed 747 and uprooted a few more trees before lifting east of 747 near Glasscock Creek.

Boaz Tornado (Marshall and DeKalb counties)

Rating: EF-2

Estimated peak wind: 132 mph

Path length: 9.21 miles

Path width: 440 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 2

Survey summary: The tornado in Marshall County likely touched down west of Highway 431, south of Denson Avenue. It quickly intensified to its peak strength as it crossed Highway 431 and plowed through a neighborhood north of Roden Road. Nearly every home of the dozens in this neighborhood experienced some damage. The most intense damage was noted from two separate homes. The first was mostly taken off its foundation with only two small interior rooms remaining, where the residents took shelter. The anchorage system for the home appeared to be non-existent, with no bolts observed to the foundation crawl-space piers. This led to a much lower expected value for storm damage of this magnitude. The second heavily damaged home had damage indicators more in line with a strong EF2 tornado. This home, also on Lee Avenue, experienced a collapse of exterior walls, likely occurring after the roof was taken off.

The tornado continued on an east-to-northeast track across and along Bethsaida Road, causing numerous trees to snap or be uprooted. Several houses appeared to have had shingle roof damage. The tornado continued in southern DeKalb County and caused sporadic tree damage before it dissipated near DeKalb County Road 29 and DeKalb County Road 26.

Collinsville Tornado (DeKalb County)

Rating: EF-0

Estimated peak wind: 80 mph

Path length: 3.56 miles

Path width: 110 yards

Survey summary: The National Weather Service Huntsville storm assessment team determined the sporadic and minor damage near Collinsville was caused by an EF-0 tornado. Several trees were uprooted along and just east of North Valley Avenue. Large branches were snapped off trees as the tornado tracked east of DeKalb County Road 822 before destroying a small barn shed along DeKalb County Road 853.

Shiloh/Higdon Tornado (DeKalb County)

Rating: EF-1

Estimated peak wind: 95 mph

Path length: 1.95 miles

Path width: 154 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Survey summary: The tornado touched down half a mile west of Shiloh Community Church, damaging a barn. It moved eastward along DeKalb County Road 814 approaching the community of Shiloh. The greatest structural damage occurred at the church, with large sections of roof being damaged and the walkway covering being removed. At this point the tornado was at its widest, at 154 yards. The tornado continued moving east toward the Alabama/Georgia state line. Along the remainder of the path, relatively minor damage occurred to several mobile homes, with the tornado peeling back metal from the roofs and snapping both hardwood and softwood trees. The tornado was EF-1 strength at its highest intensity near Shiloh Community Church, with wind speeds of 95 mph. It further strengthened and became larger after it crossed into northwestern Georgia.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.