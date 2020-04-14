Hyundai to provide COVID-19 testing resources in Montgomery region

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama today announced its support to increase COVID-19 testing in Montgomery and surrounding counties through a collaborative effort with Mayor Steven Reed.

Hyundai’s Alabama operation (HMMA) is coordinating an in-kind donation of 10,000 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests developed by Seegene, a South Korean molecular diagnostics firm. Seegene’s test can simultaneously detect three genes of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

HMMA President and CEO Byungjin Jin said the support stems from a request from Reed for help find more tests for Montgomery and surrounding communities.

“He recognized South Korea’s best practice of extensive drive-thru testing was critical to protecting the health-care workers and patients from potential spread of novel coronavirus, while critically identifying those most in need,” the CEO said. “HMMA is honored to safeguard the health of citizens in Alabama.”

Critical testing

Reed said Hyundai has shown an “unyielding commitment” to the Montgomery region through job creation, capital investment and generous corporate giving. Its auto assembly plant in Montgomery employs more than 3,000 people and announced a $410-million expansion in November 2019.

“Today, Hyundai builds upon this legacy of charity by donating thousands of coronavirus tests to save countless lives and help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our city, our state and our region,” Reed said.

“We thank Hyundai’s global leadership and President Jin locally for prioritizing the health and well-being of HMMA’s team members, as well as that of their families and neighbors throughout Montgomery,” he said.

HMMA has previously provided support to local medical providers with donations of food and protective face shields. Hyundai Motor America and its Hyundai Hope On Wheels program have donated $200,000 to UAB to expand community testing efforts.

“Hyundai Motor Manufacturing is an integral part of Alabama’s economy and an invaluable partner to the River Region,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “By providing these critical testing kits, they are truly saving lives.”

Hyundai is the first automaker to supply the Seegene tests in the U.S., and it is distributing them to select institutions in hard-hit areas such as New Orleans, Chicago and Detroit.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.