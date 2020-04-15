Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival won’t happen in 2020, will return in 2021

The 2020 Hangout Music Festival on Alabama’s Gulf Coast is the latest music fest to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said this year’s festival is off, but it will return next year. The hope is to include many of the performers slated for this year’s festival, which was going to feature headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish and Post Malone. The 2021 dates are May 21-23.

Festival organizers said the decision was not an easy one.

“We want to thank you for your hopeful patience over the past few weeks as we vetted all options for a possible fall reschedule,” the organizers said Wednesday. “But ultimately, we feel like the true essence of Hangout belongs in May as the most epic, carefree, ‘let’s kick off the summer right’ beach party. That’s the uncompromised Hangout experience you all deserve and that’s what we want to deliver. Trust that after taking a year off, we’re going to come back massive and will work endlessly to make 2021 the best Hangout ever.

“Naturally, we are saddened that this is the outcome for all of you this year, but we are confident in the future,” the organizers said. “Let’s use this time to reflect on what’s important in our lives, do our part in beating this pandemic, and let our shared love for community and live music be our guiding light in getting through this tough time. Before you know it, we’ll have the sun on our shoulders and our feet in the sand.”

The award-winning annual three-day festival has drawn thousands of people to Gulf Shores for its lineup, which includes rock, indie, hip hop and electronic dance music. Tickets were sold in all 50 states and 33 countries in 2019.

Previous festivals have provided beach volleyball, hammocks, food and a roller rink.

Cardi B, Travis Scott and the Lumineers were among last year’s top performers.

Purchasers of 2020 tickets who want a full refund or to transfer their pass to 2021 will be contacted by email with instructions.

Read more at hangoutmusicfest.com.