Number of confirmed Alabama tornadoes on Easter rises to 23

The total confirmed count is now up to 20 tornadoes that caused damage April 12 in north and central Alabama. Three more confirmed tornadoes occurred in the National Weather Service (NWS) Mobile warning area (one each in Clarke, Choctaw and Wilcox counties), all rated with EF1 damage.

Here are tornadoes posted on Tuesday:

Belle Creek (Fayette County): EF0, 80 mph.

Cedar Creek (Fayette/Walker counties): EF1, 95 mph.

Sardis City (Etowah County): EF1, 105 mph.

Carbon Hill (Walker County): EF1, 110 mph.

NorthRiver Yacht Club (Tuscaloosa County): EF1, 100 mph.

Johnson’s Crossing (Cullman County): EF1, 100 mph.

Walter (Cullman County): EF2, 115 mph.

Welti (Cullman County): EF0, 80 mph.

Boaz (Marshall/Dekalb counties): EF2, 132 mph.

Collinsville (Dekalb County): EF0, 80 mph.

Shiloh/Higdon (Dekalb County): EF1, 95 mph.

The Boaz tornado listed above is a continuation of the Boaz tornado listed below as it crossed over from the NWS Birmingham county warning area into the NWS Huntsville county warning area.

NWS Birmingham is still looking into other areas of damage across central Alabama. Some surveys are partially completed.

Confirmed tornadoes released after Tuesday’s post:

Ethelsville Tornado (Pickens County)

Rating: EF0

Estimated peak wind: 75 mph

Path length: 1.51 miles

Path width: 200 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Survey summary: A tornado formed along Willie Wright Road about 3 miles south of Ethelsville in northwestern Pickens County. The tornado moved northeast along Willie Wright Road and dissipated near Mount Moriah Jones Road. Several limbs and trees were downed along the path, with maximum winds estimated at 75 mph.

Alabama Route 159 Tornado (Pickens/Fayette counties)

Rating: EF0

Estimated peak wind: 75 mph

Path length: 5.48 miles

Path width: 300 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Survey summary: A tornado formed along Pickens County Road 47 about 9 miles northeast of Reform. The tornado moved northeast, paralleled Alabama Route 159 and ended just inside Fayette County along County Road 12. Several trees were snapped and uprooted along the path, with maximum winds estimated at 75 mph.

Gorgas Tornado (Walker County)

Rating: EF1

Estimated peak wind: 110 mph

Path length: 8.98 miles

Path width: 950 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Survey summary: A tornado developed just south of the Gorgas Power Plant along the Mulberry Fork near Copeland Bend. The most focused area of damage occurred along Rainwood Lodge Road, where numerous trees were snapped and uprooted, some of which fell on homes, in addition to minor roof damage observed at several residences along the road. The tornado continued northeastward, uprooting several more trees and breaking branches before crossing Interstate 22. Numerous trees were snapped and uprooted near a convenience store on Sharon Boulevard, with one tree falling on a nearby manufactured home before the tornado dissipated shortly after.

Bagley Tornado (Walker/Jefferson counties)

Rating: EF2

Estimated peak wind: 125 mph

Path length: 7.12 miles

Path width: 940 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Survey summary: A tornado began near Bryan Road at the Walker/Jefferson county line. The tornado tracked northeastward into Jefferson County, where numerous trees were snapped off and uprooted along the path. Near U.S. Highway 78, a metal building was destroyed. One home lost large sections of its roof along Bankhead Highway. Several other homes sustained varying degrees of damage. The tornado ended near Gobblers Knob Road, where large branches were broken from a few trees.

Locust Fork Tornado (Blount County)

Rating: EF0

Estimated peak wind: 80 mph

Path length: 2.64 miles

Path width: 325 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Survey summary: A tornado touched down along Tabernacle Road, with large limbs and branches broken. The tornado tracked east, with trees sporadically uprooted as it crossed Alabama Highway 79. Some softwood trees were snapped along Massey Road, with others uprooted. Here the tornado reached its maximum intensity of 80 mph. Sporadic and mostly minor tree damage was noted along Pine Bluff Road and Spunky Holly Road. The tornado began to weaken as it crossed Blount County Highway 15, with mainly large limbs snapped in this area. The easternmost damage was noted along Hollingsworth Road before the tornado finally lifted.

Reece City Tornado (Etowah County)

Rating: EF2

Estimated peak wind: 115 mph

Path length: 12.19 miles

Path width: 925 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Survey summary: The tornado first touched down near Oak Hill Cemetery on the north side of Attalla along U.S. Highway 11. Here several large trees were uprooted. The tornado tracked northeast, almost paralleling the highway. Many homes suffered extensive structural damage from falling and snapped trees. Numerous power poles were snapped along the tornado’s track from Attalla into Reece City. The tornado widened and strengthened as it moved into Reece City, with a wide swath of hardwood trees snapped and felled along both sides of U.S. 11 near Bethany Baptist Church and Clifford Drive. Here the tornado reached its maximum intensity of 115 mph. The tornado maintained intensity as it crossed Alabama Highway 211 and reached its maximum width of 925 yards. There was damage as far east as I-59, with significant tree damage noted to a farm on the east side of U.S. 11. A barn was significantly damaged at this location. The tornado finally began to wind down as it tracked northeast with sporadic snapped and uprooted trees noted for the next couple of miles before it lifted just south of Wallace Drive.

Boaz Tornado (Blount/Etowah counties)

Rating: EF2

Estimated peak wind: 115 mph

Path length: 12.63 miles

Path width: 350 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 3

Survey summary: The tornado first touched down near the Walnut Grove community along the Blount-Etowah county line. Here sporadic tree damage was noted, with some large limbs snapped and trees uprooted along U.S. Highway 278. The tornado tracked northeast along the ridgeline in northern Etowah County. Sporadic tree damage was noted along Cove Spring Road and Cove Road. The tornado began to strengthen as it moved northeast toward the southern portions of Boaz. Several homes were damaged in this area, some from falling trees and others from direct tornado damage. At least one home near Alabama 179 and Glover Road sustained significant structural damage. A large industrial building in this area sustained significant damage. At this point, the tornado reached its maximum intensity in Etowah County at 115 mph with a width of approximately 350 yards. The tornado continued to move northeast through Boaz, with homes and structures damaged along Pleasant Hill Road and Alabama Highway 205. Significant tree damage with uprooted and snapped trees was noted in this area. The tornado continued to track northeast through Boaz and into Marshall County.

Moores Valley Tornado (Marengo County)

Rating: EF1

Estimated peak wind: 100 mph

Path length: 2.69 miles

Path width: 1,000 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Survey summary: A tornado formed along Alabama Route 25 about 2 miles southwest of the Moores Valley Community in extreme southern Marengo County. The tornado moved northeast, causing significant tree damage at Friendship Baptist Church and along County Road 56, County Road 55 and Moores Valley Road. The damage path quickly grew to a width of 1,000 yards as it crossed into Wilcox County. Maximum winds were estimated at 100 mph for the Marengo County portion of this track.

Sprott Tornado (Perry County)

Rating: EF1

Estimated peak wind: 100 mph

Path length: 2.42 miles

Path width: 350 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Survey summary: A tornado formed along County Road 9 about 4 miles north of the Sprott community in northern Perry County. The tornado moved northeast and caused extensive tree damage along County Road 2, where the tornado strengthened to a maximum intensity of 100 mph. The Mount Pleasant Freewill Baptist Church lost a portion of its roof, and the adjacent fellowship hall was destroyed. A short distance to the northeast, the tornado dissipated near Hodgens Road.

Sardis Tornado (Dallas County)

Rating: EF0

Estimated peak wind: 80 mph

Path length: 3.8 miles

Path width: 400 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Survey summary: The tornado formed near County Road 62 and County Road 417, about 3 miles southeast of the Sardis community in Dallas County. The tornado moved northeast, causing tree damage along County Road 471, County Road 30 and County Road 451. Maximum winds were estimated at 80 mph.