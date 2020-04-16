James Spann: Showers for Alabama early Saturday; strong to severe storms Sunday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BLUE SKY: There’s not a cloud in the sky within at least 300 miles this afternoon, with a very dry air mass and temperatures not too far from 70 degrees. Tonight will be clear and not as cold as last night; most communities will see a low in the 40s, but colder valleys and protected areas could reach the 30s again.

Friday will be another dry day, with ample sunshine and a high in the mid 70s. Clouds will increase Friday night.

SATURDAY: A surface front will bring a band of showers and possibly a thunderstorm very early Saturday morning. Rain amounts should be light, generally less than one-quarter inch, and the sky becomes mostly sunny Saturday afternoon with a high close to 70. Clouds increase again Saturday night as the front over far south Alabama begins to lift northward as a warm front.

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY: A wave of low pressure on the front will move from near Shreveport to somewhere over north Alabama by Sunday night. Unstable air will be pulled northward, and with good upper-air support once again the stage will be set for the risk of severe thunderstorms across the state. The Storm Prediction Center has defined an enhanced risk of severe storms over roughly the southern half of the state, with a slight risk as far north as U.S. 278 (Hamilton to Cullman to Gadsden).

The main window for severe thunderstorms will come from about 3 p.m. Sunday through 3 a.m. Monday. During that time storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. There’s a good chance this won’t be as productive as the Easter system, but it is still a significant risk. Rain amounts of 1-2 inches are likely.

NEXT WEEK: Rain ends very early in the day Monday, followed by a clearing sky. Tuesday will be mild and dry with a high in the 70s, and then another robust weather system will bring the threat of strong, possibly severe thunderstorms by Wednesday night and Thursday. It’s way too early to be specific about this one, of course; we will focus on it once we get past Sunday’s event.

LAST FREEZE: Here are some lows across Alabama early this morning. There’s a good chance it will be the last morning with a freeze/frost until sometime in October:

Black Creek — 29

Haleyville — 31

Valley Head — 31

Fort Payne — 31

Heflin — 31

Gadsden — 31

Hueytown — 32

Weaver — 32

Arley — 32

Cottondale — 32

Bessemer — 32

Pell City — 34

Sylacauga — 34

Coker — 34

Decatur — 35

Alexander City — 35

Huntsville — 36

Northport — 37

ON THIS DATE IN 2008: Typhoon Neoguri formed over the South China Sea on April 15 and rapidly intensified to attain typhoon strength by April 16, reaching its peak intensity on April 18 with maximum sustained winds near 109 mph. More than 120,000 people were evacuated from Hainan when heavy rains caused flash floods in low-lying areas. Three fatalities were attributed to the storm, though 40 fishermen were reported missing. Neoguri made landfall in China earlier than any other tropical cyclone on record, about two weeks before the previous record set by Typhoon Wanda in 1971.

