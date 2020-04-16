Stay connected to Can’t Miss Alabama for the latest online entertainment

Fun things to do during the coronavirus quarantine.

‘Concerts at Home’ series

From the comfort of your home, see country artist Alli Leighann perform her new single, “Town In Tennessee,” and other songs. The singer and songwriter is from Trussville and is the granddaughter of musician Paul Ott Carruth. Search for the tab “Trib TV” for Alli Leighann’s livestream performance Friday, April 17, at 6 p.m. on trussvilletribune.com. Visit the website and Facebook for upcoming livestreams.

Postcards from Quarantine

Learn new ways to meet members of the community where they are by re-allocating funds for small commissions of artwork to send to people who need a little light in their life right now. The Alabama Contemporary Art Center is shifting ways to connect with people through the arts in the age of social distancing. For more information on submitting designs or participating in the postcard campaign, call 251-208-5660 or message [email protected].

Magic City Songwriting Contest

While quarantining, Magic City Songwriting is looking for new quaran-tunes. Magic City Songwriting is in search of Birmingham’s best original music to showcase. This year’s theme is “change.” Entries for new songs themed around what change means are due by Sunday, May 31. One winner will be selected to record his or her song, free of charge, at the Mason Music Recording Studio. The completed track will be played on Birmingham Mountain Radio. The winner will be contacted via email to schedule a recording date within the first two weeks of June. If accommodations cannot be made or the winner cannot be reached, a runner-up will be selected for the Grand Prize package. Judges will score submissions based on melody, lyrics, composition and originality. Songs should clearly reference the theme. Songs that do not reference the theme will be disqualified. Submissions must be family-friendly and include no profanity. Only original music is allowed. Please limit your submission to 5 minutes in length. Submissions can be made in the form of voice memos, YouTube video clips or digital demo recordings of any kind. Submit lyrics in a PDF document for consideration. Learn more at masonmusicstudios.com/mcsc.

Bham NomNom

Support local and independently owned restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a handy guide for delivery, curbside and bar to-go services for Birmingham, Homewood, Hoover, Leeds, Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook. Buy gift cards, get swag and donate via restaurants’ Venmo or GoFundMe. Learn more about participating restaurants at bhamnomnom.com.

Spring Reading Challenge

The Spring Reading Challenge is underway through Thursday, April 30, at the Birmingham Public Library (BPL). Children of all ages will experience the joy of reading, plus a chance to win weekly mystery prizes. Learn more about the Spring Reading Challenge here. For information about other programs and services at BPL, visit www.cobpl.org. Go here to support BPL.

Home learning with Louie the Lightning Bug

Keep kids learning and engaged with “Learn with Louie,” a website filled with electrical safety activities and videos. The Louie the Lightning Bug character was developed for Alabama Power in 1983 to introduce electrical safety to children. Follow this link to learn with Louie.

Online UAB arts lessons

When you cannot come to arts classes and events at UAB, the arts will come to you as you do your part and stay home during the coronavirus crisis. ArtPlay, AEIVA and Arts in Medicine now have playlists on the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center’s YouTube channel. Virtual activities, from hand-stitching, paper crafts and visual arts to storytelling, writing and more, are available. New content will be added weekly, so be sure to subscribe for updates. Teaching artists from UAB’s ArtPlay and artists-in-residence with UAB Arts in Medicine lead the lessons. The “Storytime” book-reading series kicks off with “The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend” by Dan Santat, as well as a Spanish “Storytime” reading of “Llama Llama Rojo Pijama” by Anna Dewdney. Go behind the scenes with staff from UAB’s Abroms-Engel Institute for the Arts for a closer look at its permanent collection. Visit UAB’s Alys Stephens Center on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Visit AEIVA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

AIM activity lessons include:

ArtPlay activity lessons include:

AEIVA Behind the Scenes includes:

Staff Chat as staff members examine a work by Peter Halley found in AEIVA’s permanent art collection.

Objects from the Collection (Levinthal) discussion led by Christina McClellan, the collections manager and coordinator of exhibitions and programs at AEIVA. In 2018, AEIVA presented the exhibition “David Levinthal: Playland.” The majority of works on display in the exhibition came from the most recent addition to AEIVA’s permanent art collection, a gift of 59 large-format Polaroids by Levinthal.

Chat with Guest featuring Emmie Megan Hicks as she examines a work by Pablo Picasso found in AEIVA’s permanent art collection.

Birmingham Zoo Launches Virtual Zoo

The Birmingham Zoo is offering a virtual look inside the zoo with access to signature camps and programs. Guests who follow Facebook and Instagram will have an opportunity to tour the grounds and see behind-the-scenes areas, learn what’s new at the zoo and meet their animal neighbors. Additionally, the zoo will host a Virtual Zoo Camp on Facebook on weekdays at 11 a.m. Each 10-minute episode includes engaging activity, tours and interesting lessons about animals and Birmingham Zoo conservation work in our own backyard and around the world. The zoo’s education staff will be online to answer questions and chat with virtual campers about the day’s lesson. The zoo’s social media will continue to highlight animals through its Meet the Neighbors campaign. Each day at 1 p.m., viewers will have a chance to watch a short clip of zoo animals, learn about their behaviors and meet the professionals who care for them daily. Zoo members will receive an email video every Monday with exclusive content just for them. For more information and how to give, visit birminghamzoo.com.

The Market at Pepper Place Drive-Thru Farmers Market

How the Drive-Thru Market Works:

Discover what’s available this week by shopping the online marketplace by category or by the farmer of your choice. The farmers’ and vendors’ inventory changes each week based on what’s in season. As items sell out, they will disappear from the list. Pre-ordering begins every Monday at 6 p.m. Each market vendor determines its ordering deadline.

After adding items you’d like to purchase to your card, select “checkout.” First-time customers will create a customer account to secure transactions and view purchase history. Before confirming payment, you will select a time slot for Saturday pickup. This time selection allows customers to move quickly and safely through the drive-thru pickup. After making your time selection, submit payment.

After submitting payment and completing your order, you will receive an email receipt. Check your email and be sure to have your receipt on hand when you arrive to the Drive-Thru Market on Saturday during your pickup time.

Arrive to Pepper Place on Second Avenue at 28th Street South during the 30-minute time slot you selected during checkout. You will be directed by market staff to the entrance of the pickup line. Please make sure you know the vendors you ordered from. Show the farmer your customer number on your email receipt.

Arrive at the market during your time slot to ensure the Drive-Thru Market moves as efficiently as possible.

Visit the Market at Pepper Place or follow along on social media.

Vulcan Park & Museum Shows Unity with Special Lighting

Vulcan Park & Museum will stand in solidarity with the Birmingham community during the COVID-19 pandemic with a special light presentation. Until further notice, each night starting at dusk, the pedestal will stay dark and Vulcan will be lit in his signature white to give a message of hope. Vulcan Park & Museum President and CEO Darlene Negrotto hopes the focus on Vulcan is a reminder of his symbolic importance for many generations. This lighting capability is made possible through the generous support of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham with its centennial gift to the city.

The following adjustments have been made on the Vulcan property:

The park grounds, including Kiwanis Centennial Plaza, will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, free of charge.

Vulcan Center, The Anvil and Vulcan’s Observation Tower are closed until further notice.

Out of abundance of caution, the picnic area has been closed and tables and chairs removed on the overlook. Handrails and branches are sanitized daily.

All student and adult programs have been canceled.

For private events, contact the event organizer for more information.

GoodNight with Dolly

Dolly Parton will read a series of age-appropriate, carefully chosen content from Imagination Library books for 10 weeks. “GoodNight with Dolly” finds Parton snuggled in bed to share stories that are just right for this moment in time. Books in the series are “There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake” by Loren Long, “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney, “I Am a Rainbow” by Parton, “Pass It On” by Sophy Henn, “Stand Tall Molly Lou Mellon” by Patty Lovell, “Violet the Pilot” by Steve Breen, “Max & The Tag-Along Moon” by Floyd Cooper, “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña, “Coat of Many Colors” by Parton and “The Little Engine That Could” by Watty Piper. The documentary about her Imagination Library, “The Library That Dolly Built,” will open nationally the week of Sept. 21 to commemorate the library’s 25th anniversary.

Alabama State Parks Live

Alabama State Parks is offering fun, educational and inspirational programs online. Enjoy live videos, photos, park stories, pictures and more. Visit Facebook and search for Alabama State Parks’ naturalists:

Link to alapark.com for more information.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

While the Alabama Shakespeare Festival is taking an unplanned intermission, share your best memories of ASF. Tag the festival and use #ASFintermission to tell what you love about the theater. In the coming months, not-for-profit arts organizations are going to be faced with some incredible obstacles. Donations of any size are appreciated. ASF audiences and artists are key to its future success. Stay updated about performances and messages from ASF artists at asf.net.

Red Mountain Theatre Facebook Live

Enjoy “Play Making Live with Bradford” on Facebook Live and YouTube each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11:30 a.m. for an exciting adventure through theater for children ages 4 to 6 years old. Bradford H. Forehand is the education manager at Red Mountain Theatre Company (RMTC). He received his bachelor’s degree in musical theatre from the University of Mobile. He completed his master’s in theatre for youth at Arizona State University, where he also worked as a freelance actor, director and teaching artist. Prior to starting at RMTC, Forehand taught and directed at Lexington Children’s Theatre, Childsplay and The Coterie Theatre. He is a native of Trussville. Follow the event on Facebook. To support Red Mountain Theatre, visit redmountaintheatre.org.

The Birmingham Museum of Art Virtual Tour

Explore the Birmingham Museum of Art (BMA) online digital gallery. The exhibition highlights a vast collection of educational and entertaining art to view from the comfort and safety of your home. View the first live broadcast from BMA’s galleries with Executive Director Graham C. Boettcher, Director’s Cut and Facebook Live. For updates regarding the digital gallery, visit the website or follow Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Make donations here. The Birmingham Museum of Art Virtual Tour highlights a vast collection of educational and entertaining art to view from the comfort and safety of your home.

Alabama Public Libraries Online Services

Major libraries across the state offer a huge slate of online services. Patrons can check out e-books and audiobooks, stream movies and TV shows, prepare for standardized tests and get expert help with homework. Some systems have expanded access to their online offerings since the start of the pandemic, or even shifted their purchasing patterns for new materials. Some have taken storytime sessions online to maintain a sense of normalcy for their youngest clients (and some relief for their parents). A Digital Media Zone powered by OverDrive allows patrons to check out e-books, audiobooks and movies. Freading adds yet more e-books. Freegal has thousands of songs and music videos available for free and for keeps. The exact mix of services varies from system to system, as does the way they’re presented on websites. Most systems are actively promoting their online offerings on their homepages, but it pays to poke around. The Birmingham Public Library has a “Digital Library” tab. The website for Jefferson County public libraries has a coronavirus update on its homepage that lists online services. At the Mobile Public Library’s MPLonline.org, you can find the most popular offerings under the “eResources” tab, where you can select “Digital Downloads.” Options on the Mobile system’s site include Cloud Library (audiobooks and e-books), Flipster (magazines), hoopla (e-book, audiobooks, comics, music, TV shows and movies) and kanopy (movies, with an emphasis on independent, foreign, documentary and classic cinema).

Get online with ‘NASA at Home’

NASA’s new internet and social media special, NASA at Home, will engage viewers in the agency’s discoveries, research and exploration from around the world and across the universe – all from the comfort of your home. NASA offers something for the whole family. It brings together a repository of binge-worthy videos and podcasts, engaging e-books on a variety of topics, do-it-yourself projects and virtual and augmented reality tours, which include the agency’s Hubble Space Telescope and International Space Station, as well as an app that puts you in the pilot’s seat of a NASA aircraft. This special spotlights educational and entertaining resources and activities for families and students from kindergarten and up. Plus, it provides access to everything from formal lesson plans to amazing imagery and stories about how science and exploration help the world. If you want to practice safe science at home, there are opportunities for citizen scientists to contribute to ongoing research, from our solar system’s backyard to your own backyard. This includes searching for brown dwarfs and planets in our outer solar system and helping track changes in clouds, water, plants and other life in support of climate research. NASA at Home will feature ongoing opportunities to interact with and hear from agency experts. For example, astronaut Christina Koch reads children’s books on weekdays at 3 p.m. on Instagram live as part of educational and STEM activities for students. NASA Television is running NASA at Home-themed programming from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, as well as broadcasting around the clock with recent mission events and news, conversations with astronauts on the International Space Station, educational looks at science, technology and exploration topics, and historical programs from the agency’s storied past. Check in regularly with #NASAatHome for updates. For more information about all of NASA’s programs, projects and activities, visit nasa.gov.

Highland Park Golf Course

Unwind at the Highland Park Golf Course in Birmingham from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Golfers are welcome to walk along the cart path. Book your tee time at highlandparkgolf.com or call 205-322-1902. The course management is carefully monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation and is in regular contact with health agencies for information. Click here for updates.

Park rules for Railroad Park

Railroad Park will be limited to visitors who are walking, running and exercising. Visitors cannot sit or congregate near cars around the park’s perimeter. Group activity of two or more is not permitted. Remain six feet away from others, which includes family members, roommates or anyone from the same household. If visitors break these rules, Railroad Park may be closed by the city of Birmingham. The playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment areas are closed. Chairs and tables have been removed from the pavilions and the Boxcar Cafe is closed. Park programs have been suspended. Follow this link for park updates.

Follow the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which includes helpful tips and reminders about coronavirus, steps to prevent illness, and symptoms.