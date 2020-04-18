National Lineman Appreciation Day provides an opportunity each year for utilities across the country to express gratitude for their lineworkers and field representatives. This year, reliable energy seems more important than ever as Alabama communities continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Alabama Power and other utilities across the state on Saturday, April 18, will recognize the hard work and dedication of their lineworkers, expressing gratitude and thanks.

Alabama Power celebrates National Lineman Appreciation Day from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“Our linemen have a steadfast commitment to serving our customers, and I am proud of how our team has responded during this unprecedented situation,” said Alabama Power Senior Vice President of Power Delivery Scott Moore. “The craft, knowledge and skills our linemen display every day speaks to the expertise and dedication to the job. National Lineman Appreciation Day is an opportunity to simply say thank you for the work they do each day.”

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers System Council U-19 Business Manager Casey Shelton said, “It is certainly an honor for our trade to be recognized; however, during this unprecedented time, we would like to show our gratitude for the healthcare workers, grocers and other local heroes that are working tirelessly to serve Alabama communities.”

Alabama Power linemen make equipment repairs following the Easter 2020 severe weather outbreak. (Morgan Atkins / Alabama Power) Alabama Power linemen Andrew Oden and Trent Wallace work on top of a pole repairing equipment damaged in the Easter Sunday 2020 severe weather outbreak as Jay Denton and Michael Henry provide support in the boat below. (Morgan Atkins / Alabama Power) Alabama Power linemen Andrew Oden and Trent Wallace work on top of a pole repairing equipment damaged in the Easter Sunday 2020 severe weather outbreak as Jay Denton and Michael Henry provide support in the boat below. (Morgan Atkins / Alabama Power) Alabama Power linemen make equipment repairs following the Easter Sunday 2020 severe weather outbreak. (Morgan Atkins / Alabama Power) Alabama Power crews work to clear storm damage debris following severe weather on Easter Sunday 2020. (Jason Pruett / Alabama Power) Lineman work to restore service in Centreville following the Easter Sunday 2020 severe weather outbreak. (Mike Oakley / Alabama Power) Lineman from across Alabama worked day and night after the Easter Sunday 2020 severe weather outbreak to restore service. (Mike McCraney / Alabama Power) Alabama Power linemen repair equipment damaged during the Easter Sunday 2020 severe weather outbreak. (Harry Gabriel / Alabama Power) An Alabama Power lineman watches as crews repair equipment damaged in the Easter Sunday 2020 severe weather outbreak. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) A lineman repairs equipment damaged during the Easter Sunday 2020 severe weather outbreak. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Linemen replace equipment damaged during the Easter Sunday 2020 severe weather outbreak. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Linemen replace equipment damaged during the Easter Sunday 2020 severe weather outbreak. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

National Lineman Appreciation Day was established by Congress in 2013 to “recognize linemen, the profession of linemen and contributions of these brave men and women who protect public safety.” The bill acknowledged linemen are often first responders during storms and other catastrophic events; their work continues 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to ensure reliable electricity; and they often work under challenging conditions, at times away from their families, to construct and maintain the country’s energy infrastructure.

Lineworkers are accustomed to performing their job duties in difficult circumstances. The COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the country this spring is the latest “storm” facing utility workers. During this time, Alabama Power is asking the public to help maintain a safe social distance of 6 feet from crews, allowing employees to safely serve customers and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Celebrate National Lineman Appreciation Day on April 18, recognizing linemen working in Alabama communities by using #ThankALineman on social media.