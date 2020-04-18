Recipe: Cinnamon Toast

The Best Cinnamon Toast Ever. Y’all, I’m serious when I say that.

But you’re thinking “Cinnamon toast? Really?” And “Who needs a recipe for that?” Right?

I thought the same thing when I first saw a recipe for cinnamon toast on Ree Drummond’s blog , probably 10 years ago.

I had grown up throwing some cinnamon and sugar on buttered toast and calling it a day.

But something about the mechanics of Ree’s recipe intrigued me, so I made it. And whoa. I Never. Looked. Back.

I was rambling through the pantry the other day searching for something to make for a quick and easy breakfast for Jack and me when the loaf of bread caught my eye and I thought, “Cinnamon toast!”

Now, my recipe has evolved a bit over the years, but chances are you have everything you’ll need already in the pantry and fridge to make this right at home.

Broil the toast until it is deep golden brown and the sugar is bubbling. (Southern Bite) Broil the toast until it is deep golden brown and the sugar is bubbling. (Southern Bite)

The trick here that makes this so different from any other cinnamon toast is you make a paste of sorts with the softened butter, cinnamon, sugar and a pinch of salt. That paste gets spread over the bread and baked. It’s important to get that buttery goodness all the way to the edges of the bread, because after we bake it for a while to allow that butter to melt down into the bread, we’re also going to broil it for a bit. Getting that butter covering everything helps to keep the bread from burning under the broiler. Broiling it gets that sugar all caramelized and bubbly and crunchy – almost like the torched sugar topping on creme brûlée.

So you’ve got that buttery soaked bread that gets super crispy on the bottom topped with the crispy, crunchy sugar topping and that savory cinnamon … it really is a game changer. I never thought cinnamon toast could be so exciting, but trust me when I say this is honestly the Best Cinnamon Toast Ever.

Cinnamon Toast

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves: Four slices

Ingredients

1/4 cup unsalted butter, well softened

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

pinch of salt

4 slices bread

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a small bowl, combine the butter, sugar, cinnamon and salt.

You’ll need the butter to be pretty soft to get it all combined.

Spread the mixture evenly over one side of each of the four pieces of bread, being sure to cover all the way to the edges of the bread. It’s going to seem like a lot, but trust me.

Place the bread on a baking sheet and bake it in the preheated oven for 10 minutes.

Next turn the broiler on and broil the toast until it is deep golden brown and the sugar is bubbling.

I usually stand right at the oven with the door cracked so I can watch it best and prevent it from burning.

Slice in halves, if desired, and serve.

Note

Adapted from The Pioneer Woman

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”