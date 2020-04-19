Afternoon look at Alabama severe weather threat

A LEVEL 4 MODERATE RISK through the rest of the day and into the early morning hours on Monday for locations along and south of a line from Union (Greene County) to Jemison (Chilton County) to Alexander City (Tallapoosa County). Strong tornadoes, damaging winds up to and exceeding 70 MPH, and large hail up to golf ball size will be possible with any severe storms over the Moderate Risk area.

A LEVEL 3 ENHANCED RISK continues for locations north of that to as far north as Carrollton (Pickens County) to Saginaw (Shelby County) to Malone (Randolph County). Tornadoes, damaging winds up to and exceeding 70 MPH, and large hail up to golf ball size will be possible with any severe storms over the Enhanced Risk area.

A LEVEL 2 SLIGHT RISK continues north of that to as far north as just above Vernon (Lamar County) to Warrior (Jefferson County) to Jacksonville (Calhoun County). Damaging winds up to 60 MPH and large hail up to quarter size will be possible with any severe storms over the Slight Risk area. The tornado threat is very, very small, but not at zero.

A LEVEL 1 MARGINAL RISK continues north of that to as far north as Haleyville (Winston County) to Baileyton (Cullman County) to Little River (Cherokee County). Isolated damaging winds up to 60 MPH and isolated large hail up to quarter size is possible, but not likely over the Marginal Risk area.

Strong to severe storms are likely this afternoon and overnight, mainly from now through 2 a.m. Monday morning. The greatest threat for severe storms and the tornado threat should remain across the southern half of Central Alabama (along and south of Sumter County to Chilton County to Chambers County). Strong tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 MPH and golf ball size will be possible in this area. To the north, a few storms could produce damaging winds and quarter size hail. Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding.

