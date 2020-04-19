The Proton International at UAB facility treats first patient with proton therapy

The Proton International facility at UAB has treated its first patient with proton therapy.

“We celebrate this first of many patients who will be treated at UAB with this advanced technology,” said Will Ferniany, CEO of the UAB Health System. “With this technology, we will improve the quality of life for many cancer patients and their families in Alabama and the Southeast.”

It is the first center in Alabama to offer proton therapy and one of only 35 in the United States to offer the advanced cancer therapy. The Birmingham location provides convenience to patients who need to access additional services on UAB’s medical campus.

“This is an exciting moment in the history of the UAB O’Neal Cancer Center,” said Dr. James Bonner, professor and chair of the UAB Department of Radiation Oncology. “This new treatment platform allows us to offer patients cancer care with the latest technology.”

Proton therapy uses highly precise proton beams instead of traditional X-rays to treat the tumor, leading to more precise and conformal treatment of the tumor with less dose to normal tissues. Proton therapy is used to treat tumors of the brain and central nervous system, spine, head and neck, lung, prostate, liver, gastrointestinal tract and colon, and some breast tumors. The center’s technology platform is Varian Medical Systems’ innovative ProBeam 360 that incorporates new advances for precise treatment.

“Proton International is focused on a singular mission, to bring this important and relevant technology to more people who can benefit from it,” said Chris Chandler, CEO of Proton International. “The fact that we can now make this available to the residents of Alabama and the surrounding areas is a mission fulfilled. The talented physicians and their team will now be able to use this outstanding tool to improve short- and long-term cancer outcomes for patients and their families.”

The center is located on the UAB campus at 400 20th St. S. For more information, visit uabmedicine.org/proton.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.