Alabama Audubon offers online course on locating birds with eBird

The spring migration of birds is coming to an end in Alabama. However, baby bird season for local inhabitants has begun.

If you need help identifying your new neighbors, Alabama Audubon is offering an online class, Audubon at Home: Locating Birds with eBird, on Thursday, April 23 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The class is free but registration is required is and limited to the first 100 participants.

eBird is the world’s largest biodiversity-related citizen science project, where over 100 million bird sightings are recorded every year. Through eBird, users can learn to identify birds, create checklists of sightings and share sightings with the eBird community.

During the spring, bird identification can be more challenging, as young birds take time to develop the size and feather color most often used for identification.

A young bird, either a nestling or a fledgling, can often appear in need of help – with flightless downy or small amounts of feathers but hopping around on the ground.

However, the Alabama Wildlife Center (AWC) said there are few circumstances that require human intervention. The AWC staff and volunteers are available to provide guidance.

For the following situations, immediately call the AWC Wildlife Help & Info Telephone Line at 205-663-7930, ext. 2:

If the baby bird is featherless or is covered in soft down – the staff will determine if it can be reunited with its nest.

If the bird has small feathers but can’t fly – the staff will determine if it needs help or just monitoring.

If the nest has been destroyed.

If the baby bird’s parents are known to be dead.

If the bird is visibly hurt (bleeding or struggling).

If the bird is tangled in string or plastic.

If the bird is stunned from crashing into a window.

If there are flies, maggots or ants on the bird.

Baby swallow that required rehabilitation. (Getty Images) (Getty Images) Robin feeding its offspring. (Getty Images)

To learn more about the AWC and the wildlife care resources it has available, visit its website or Facebook page.

Visit Alabama Audubon to sign up for “Locating Birds with eBird” or to learn more about birding and conservation efforts in Alabama.