Alabama’s beauty is in full bloom

“April showers bring May flowers,” is the old saying. But a mild winter and late-winter rains brought plenty of March and April flowers.
In this time of home confinement, it’s good that we can still enjoy Alabama’s natural beauty on display right outside our door. Many outdoor spaces, like parks, trails and golf courses, are still available to enjoy as long as we maintain social distancing guidelines.
So, take some time today to stop and smell the roses … or the azaleas or the lilacs or the gardenias. You can do it through your mask, and it will still be worth it.
Meanwhile, enjoy these photos from our staff and readers.
Spring has blossomed in Alabama. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter)
Chances are you can see a wide variety of Alabama’s natural beauty in your own neighborhood. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Alabama’s natural beauty is on full display. (Chuck Chandler / Alabama NewsCenter)
Alabama is bursting with color and life this spring. (Lisa Johnson)
You can find all kinds of natural beauty in Alabama, often not far from your front door. (Erin Harney / Alabama NewsCenter)
Exercising outdoors is a good way to break away from those hours spent inside. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter)
The springtime colors are everywhere in Alabama. (Dan Bynum / Alabama NewsCenter)
You can find all kinds of natural beauty in Alabama, often not far from your front door. (Erin Harney / Alabama NewsCenter)
The springtime colors are everywhere in Alabama. (Dan Bynum / Alabama NewsCenter)
Birds also add to the springtime beauty of Alabama. (Erin Harney / Alabama NewsCenter)
Alabama is bursting with color and life this spring. (Lisa Johnson)
You can find all kinds of natural beauty in Alabama, often not far from your front door. (Erin Harney / Alabama NewsCenter)
Birds also add to the springtime beauty of Alabama. (Erin Harney / Alabama NewsCenter)
Alabama is bursting with color and life this spring. (Lisa Johnson)
Once barren trees are now blossoming into colorful new life. (Markell Heilbron / Alabama NewsCenter)
Golfing is a sport you can still enjoy while social distancing. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Alabama is bursting with color and life this spring. (Lisa Johnson)
Exercising outdoors is a good way to break away from those hours spent inside. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Alabama is bursting with color and life this spring. (Lisa Johnson)
Once barren trees are now blossoming into colorful new life. (Markell Heilbron / Alabama NewsCenter)
Alabama is bursting with color and life this spring. (Lisa Johnson)
Many of Alabama’s public spaces are still open to explore as long as you maintain social distancing. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter)
All sorts of greetings can be found outside this spring. (Erin Harney / Alabama NewsCenter)
Alabama is bursting with color and life this spring. (Lisa Johnson)
Once barren trees are now blossoming into colorful new life. (Markell Heilbron / Alabama NewsCenter)
Exercising outdoors is a good way to break away from those hours spent inside. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Golfing is a sport you can still enjoy while social distancing. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Many of Alabama’s public spaces are still open to explore as long as you maintain social distancing. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter)