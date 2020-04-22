New name, same games: The World Games Birmingham updates official moniker

The World Games 2021 Birmingham has a new name to go with its new date. With the announcement of The Games’ shift to July 7-17, 2022, organizers have decided that the international multisport event will officially become The World Games 2022 Birmingham.

“After careful consideration, we are excited to move forward as The World Games 2022,” said Nick Sellers, CEO of the Birmingham Organizing Committee (BOC). “Ultimately, we wanted to ensure consistency and brand recognition for our event. But, more than that, our hope is that The World Games 2022 will stand for something more than a date on the calendar; that it will become a time of reconnection for our community and the world.”

The decision to adapt the moniker, which was made collaboratively between the BOC and International World Games Association (IWGA), comes after the International Olympic Committee postponed the Summer Olympics until 2021, but agreed to retain the name “Tokyo 2020.”

“The excellent relationship between the BOC, the city of Birmingham and the IWGA ensured the quick move of the 11th edition of The World Games to 2022,” said IWGA CEO Joachim Gossow. “The flexible organizational structure of the event and our teams makes it easier to manage such a challenge in such a short time: we trust each other and know that we can lean on each other. We wanted to announce the new name of the event now as well and start promoting The World Games 2022 in Birmingham. We look forward to organizing The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, USA, from 7th to 17th July in 2022.”

The World Games 2022 Birmingham today also unveiled its new logo and website, which have been updated to reflect the rebrand. The redesigned website, TWG2022.com, features an enhanced navigation and user experience.

The World Games 2022 Birmingham will be an extraordinary Olympic-style sports experience where elite athletes from all over the world compete for gold in 32 unique, multidisciplinary sports. Featuring 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries, the international event will unite global fans with the Birmingham community, more than 25 unique venues around the greater metropolitan area. The World Games 2022 Birmingham, which marks the 40th anniversary of the event, will take place July 7-17, 2022, and generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact. The World Games was established by the International World Games Association, an organization recognized by the International Olympic Committee. For more information, visit TWG2022.com, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.