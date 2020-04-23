Birmingham law firm launches effort to honor unsung heroes of COVID-19 pandemic

Despite the continuing spread of the COVID-19 virus, many Alabamians are still working hard, delivering mail, ringing up grocery orders, protecting citizens and fighting fires.

Birmingham’s Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys launched a social media give-back campaign to honor and thank essential workers for their sacrifices and bravery as they work every day to keep the community moving while facing the deadly disease.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, while it has been on the rise and at its peak, these brave workers were and will continue to be exposed to the threat as they work for all of us,” said Shunnarah. “I wish we could do more as a firm. We recognize that at our firm, due to technology, we are able to shelter in place, work remotely and not be exposed to COVID-19. Therefore, it is important to recognize and give back to those on the front lines who can’t work at home, because they are helping to keep things moving during this time.”

Through Thursday, April 30, Shunnarah is giving $50 Visa gift cards daily to unsung heroes, such as mail carriers, firefighters, police, waste collectors, bank tellers, delivery drivers, grocery store clerks, gas station employees and cooks.

To nominate an #UnsungHero in for recognition, complete the form at https://forms.gle/TKfW9ScriL94X78S7 [forms.gle].