Alabama Power Foundation hosts COVID-19 webinar for state’s nonprofits

As nonprofits across Alabama grapple with the widespread effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alabama Power Foundation continues to offer them assistance. This week, the foundation hosted a webinar for nonprofits to learn about federal, state and local resources available to help them through this time.

During the webinar, attendees heard from a panel of experts about topics ranging from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Injury and Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and the Main Street Loan Program.

“The work our nonprofits do to serve the state is critical, especially in times like this,” said Myla Calhoun, president of the Alabama Power Foundation. “As we navigate these uncharted waters together, it is important for us to provide our partners with the tools they need so they can continue to fulfill their mission and provide support for communities.”

For Kim Garrett, director of Victory Health Partners in Mobile, the webinar was an opportunity to learn about a variety of available resources in an efficient manner.

“We have to keep our nonprofits going because they are the safety net for our communities. But for many nonprofits, this can all seem like a daunting process, especially given the time crunch to get it all done,” Garrett said. “Having these resources and experts from different fields all in one spot so we don’t have to go searching for them is pivotal.”

Like many nonprofits affected by COVID-19, Victory Health Partners has altered its services to continue to provide their more than 19,000 clients with access to medical care.

“Victory Health serves adults without health insurance, many of whom have been affected by the current financial crisis that is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Garrett said. “Our goal is to keep our patients healthy and well, especially now. We have adjusted our hours to limit exposure, but are still able to provide our patients with the medical care they need.”

Webinar attendees also had the opportunity to learn more about the next phase of the CARES Act as well as altogetheralabama.org, the state’s official one-stop resource hub for nonprofits, businesses and individuals affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Shannon Preston, CEO of the Alabama Association of Nonprofits (AAN), also spoke about how AAN is providing guidance and support to nonprofits during this time.

“Nonprofits hold a unique position in this crisis. We represent every human need and are relied upon to provide the resources to help get our country through this pandemic,” Preston said.. “Nonprofits in Alabama represent all of us. My hope is that nonprofits are recognized for the work they have done in the community and gain the support they need to continue.”

A recording of the webinar can be seen below.