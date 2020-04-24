Cutts Chili Dog makes the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list

Cutts Restaurant in Enterprise is one of those businesses not built for social distancing.

A dining room where people love to gather and enjoy the buffet table or sample from the menu is what has made Cutts popular for decades.

They don’t even have a drive-thru. Well, now they sort of do.

A makeshift curbside service around back is allowing Cutts to keep customers fed and employees working despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

The good news is you can still get the famous Chili Dog that made the Alabama Tourism Department‘s 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list. Go ahead and get it with onions, since we’re already social distancing.