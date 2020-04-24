James Spann: Dry today, a few showers over north Alabama Saturday

James Spann forecasts a calm Friday for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CALM DAY: A dry air mass is in place across Alabama this morning, and we project a good amount of sunshine today with a high in the mid 70s. The average high for Birmingham on April 24 is 76. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a fast-moving weather system to the west, and a few showers could move into north Alabama after midnight.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A surface low will pass north of the state and bring the threat of a few showers and thunderstorms to the northern half of Alabama Saturday (I-20 north). Moisture will be limited and rain amounts should be light. The day will be windy; southwest winds will average 15-25 mph with higher gusts.

The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end marginal risk of severe storms defined for northeast Alabama Saturday; a few storms there could produce hail and gusty winds by afternoon as the air becomes more unstable.

South Alabama will stay dry Saturday, and the high will be in the 70s. On Sunday, any lingering morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon with a high between 69 and 72. It will be another breezy day with northwest winds of 15-25 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Dry, mild weather is the story Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s; then we will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. For now the severe weather threat looks low, and rain amounts should be around one-half inch. Dry air returns Thursday and Friday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1908: At least 34 tornadoes touched down generally east of the Mississippi River from April 23 through April 26. These tornadoes generally occurred from Texas to Georgia, then northward from Oklahoma to Tennessee.The violent storms killed at least 320 people and injured more than a thousand. One of the hardest-hit communities was Purvis, Mississippi, where the town was completely leveled and 55 people lost their lives. At least four tornadoes touched down in Alabama during this outbreak. These tornadoes were responsible for approximately 48 fatalities and at least 260 injuries.

ON THIS DATE IN 2010: Eight tornadoes touched down across central Alabama, including an EF3 that moved through Parrish, Cordova, Sumiton and Empire.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show anytime on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.