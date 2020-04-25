Recipe: Cake Mix Brownies

If you’re like me, you’ve probably got a few random boxes of cake mix lurking around the back of the pantry. If so, here’s a quick and easy idea to turn the mix into something other than cake: brownies.

And the best part is that you can use any flavor cake mix. Strawberry and lemon are two of my favorites – especially the strawberry.

Now you’re asking, “Doesn’t using another flavor make them not brownies since brownies are usually chocolate?”

Satisfy your sugar cravings with any flavored cake mix. (Stacey Little/Southern Bite) Satisfy your sugar cravings with any flavored cake mix. (Stacey Little/Southern Bite)

So, I guess, technically – by today’s standards – you’re correct. But did you know the first mention of the word brownies was in the 1896 Fannie Farmer cookbook and the recipe called for molasses and no chocolate?

I’m a culinary rebel, so I say we still call these “brownies,” regardless of the flavor. Plus, calling the strawberry ones pinkies and the lemon ones yellowies just sounds weird, right?

Anyway, regardless of what you call them, I’ll bet you’re going to call them delicious — and super easy. You only need three ingredients to get these ready. And they’re a great thing for the kids to make all by themselves!

You can toss in a cup of chocolate chips, chopped pecans, walnuts, peanuts, toffee bits, peanut butter chips, white chocolate chips, etc., to mix it up a bit and add more flavor.

Cake Mix Brownies

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 9

Ingredients

1 (15.25-ounce) box cake mix of any flavor. (I like dark chocolate, strawberry and lemon.)

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

1 cup chocolate chips* (optional, see note)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly spray an 8-by-8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, mix together the cake mix, oil and eggs. Add chocolate chips, if using them, and stir well. The mixture will be thick, but keep stirring. Spread the mixture evenly into the prepared baking dish. Bake for 20 minutes. Allow to cool, then slice.

Notes

Chocolate chips are optional, and you may use other flavored chips for other cake mixes: white chocolate chips in strawberry and lemon mixes, peanut butter chips in chocolate, etc. The options are endless.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”