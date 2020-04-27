Alabama Humanities Foundation has $500,000 in relief grants

The Alabama Humanities Foundation is hoping to share more than $500,000 with Alabama nonprofit organizations promoting public humanities programs.

On April 10, AHF received the funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed earlier this year ago by Congress and then released for Alabama by the National Endowment for the Humanities, said AHF Executive Director Lynn Clark.

Alabama nonprofits that have a demonstrated a commitment to humanities programming are being asked for information to help establish parameters for allocating the CARES grants to aid communities.

“To help us craft the new grants to meet your needs, we are asking organizations to fill out our AHF CARES Needs Survey,” Clark said in an email. “Once we compile the information, we will post guidelines for the grant process. Please share this survey with your community.”

An evolving resource section will be available on the AHF website, The Humanities Connection, to assist people and organizations. AHF staff will be working with partners to gather critical information designed to assist during the pandemic.

“Now, more than ever, the humanities are essential to our ability to adapt and thrive during difficult times,” Clark said. “Tell us what you need, so we can better help you to help our community.”

For more information, contact Clark at [email protected].