James Spann: Showers end this evening, then Alabama stays dry through the weekend

RADAR CHECK: Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop over the northern half of Alabama this afternoon. Heavier storms will be capable of strong, gusty winds and some small hail, but the severe weather threat is practically over. A morning thunderstorm complex on the Gulf Coast helped to block the inflow of moist air into the northern half of the state, reducing instability. The Storm Prediction Center still maintains a low-end marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for the eastern half of the state.

Showers and storms will end early tonight.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The sky becomes partly sunny across most of the state Thursday after some lingering morning clouds, but the sky could remain mostly cloudy through the day over the northeast part of the state. Where clouds linger, the high will be in the 60s. Expect low 70s elsewhere, about 5 degrees below average for late April in Alabama.

Look for sunshine in full supply Friday and Saturday along with a warming trend; the high will be in the mid to upper 70s Friday, followed by 82- to 85-degree warmth Saturday. Sunday will stay warm and dry — partly sunny with a high in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: A weak surface front will bring some risk of scattered showers Monday and Tuesday, but rain amounts should be light. The latter half of the week looks dry and cooler.

ON THIS DATE IN 1987: A storm off the southeast coast of Massachusetts blanketed southern New England with heavy snow on April 28-29. Totals of 3 inches at Boston, 11 inches at Milton and 17 inches at Worcester, Massachusetts, were records for so late in the season. Princeton, Massachusetts, was buried under 25 inches of snow.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

