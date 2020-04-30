Alabama man who lost sneaker collection in 2011 tornadoes has rebounded

You might say William Carter has always had basketball in his sole.

He has not only spent a lifetime playing and coaching the sport, he has devoted a large part of his life to collecting basketball shoes and sneakers because of his love of the sport and the great players of the game.

Carter has had to overcome dyslexia and other challenges in life, but the greatest came just over nine years ago after the April 27, 2011, Alabama tornadoes left him injured and disheartened when 400 pairs of his shoe collection were taken from him.

But a family’s love and his own reignited passion have made for a return to form for Carter. Hear his story and how his collection stands today in this video.

William Sneaker Carter Master from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.