Cooper named Alabama Power’s vice president of Corporate Sustainability

Stephanie K. Cooper has been named Alabama Power’s vice president of Corporate Sustainability, effective Friday, May 1.

In this new role, Cooper will oversee the development and implementation of the company’s strategic initiatives related to social responsibility, governance and sustainability. She will work with teams across the company and the Southern Company system to address resource conservation, energy usage and other sustainability efforts, ensuring organizational effectiveness and compliance.

“Stephanie’s leadership and experience will be invaluable as we integrate sustainability efforts across our business, helping to advance solutions that meet the needs of our customers – not only for today, but for the future,” said Mark Crosswhite, CEO.

Cooper currently serves as vice president of Public Relations, overseeing the company’s corporate communications and brand management, providing strategic communications counsel that ensures messages reach customers and key stakeholders.

She joined the Southern Company system in 2007 as a real estate attorney at Georgia Power Company. Before joining Alabama Power in 2016, she served as assistant to the vice president of Environmental Affairs and as a regulatory attorney for Georgia Power and director of Corporate Communication for Southern Company.

Cooper previously worked as an assistant district attorney in the Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit, DeKalb County, Georgia, and deputy press secretary for the governor of Georgia.

She is a board member of the Friends of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Friends of WBHM and Alabama Power Foundation, active with Jones Valley Teaching Farm and United Way of Central Alabama and a member of the 2018 Leadership Birmingham class, the Women’s Energy Network and the Lawyers’ Club of Atlanta. She has served as president of the State Bar of Georgia Young Lawyers Division and the State Bar of Georgia Board of Governors representing the 6,000 attorneys who live outside Georgia and are licensed to practice law in that state. She remains active in committee work for the State Bar of Georgia.

Cooper earned her Juris Doctor from Georgia State University and graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia.