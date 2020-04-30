James Spann: Alabama stays dry through the weekend

BREEZY, COOL END FOR APRIL: Temperatures are in the 65- to 72-degree range across north and central Alabama, a good 10 degrees below average for most places. Scattered clouds over the eastern half of the state will dissipate in coming hours and tonight will be clear and cool, with a low in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The weather stays dry with a warming trend. Expect sunshine in full force Friday and Saturday, followed by a partly sunny sky Sunday. The high will be in the mid to upper 70s Friday, followed by low to mid 80s over the weekend. This will be the warmest weekend so far in 2020.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will remain unseasonably warm Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid 80s. A few widely scattered showers will be possible over the northern third of Alabama with a weak surface front just to the north, but rain amounts, if any, will be light. The weather will be dry and cooler Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

APRIL COOLER THAN MARCH: Interesting to note that at Birmingham, the average temperature for April is 61.4 degrees, almost 2 degrees cooler than March, when the average was 63.

RAIN UPDATE: Here are some rain totals for the year so far, and the departure from average:

Birmingham — 38.74 inches (19.9 inches above average)

Tuscaloosa — 37.24 inches (17.95 inches above average)

Anniston — 36.11 inches (17.57 inches above average)

Muscle Shoals — 36.06 inches (17.82 inches above average)

Huntsville — 35.79 inches (16.68 inches above average)

Montgomery — 27.29 inches (7.5 inches above average)

Mobile — 14.06 inches (7.5 inches below average)

The overall pattern looks pretty dry for Alabama for the next 10-15 days, and for now we are not seeing any major severe weather signals through next week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1924: A significant tornado outbreak occurred from Alabama to Virginia on April 29-30. Twenty-six tornadoes were of F2 intensity or greater. A total of 111 people were killed and more than 1,100 injured. An estimated F4 tornado tore through Steedman and Horrell Hill, South Carolina. This tornado killed 55 people.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: An F4 tornado 300 yards wide leveled homes on the north side of Warner Robins, Georgia, and barracks on the south side of the Warner Robins Air Force Base. Nineteen people were killed and 300 injured. Estimated damage was $15 million.

