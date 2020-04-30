James Spann: Big warm-up for Alabama this weekend

James Spann forecasts a quiet period for Alabama’s weather from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CALM WEATHER THROUGH THE WEEKEND: We have some lingering clouds across Alabama this morning, but for most of the state the sky will be partly to mostly sunny today with a high around 70 degrees. Clouds will linger over the northeast counties, however, where temperatures won’t get out of the 60s. The average high for Birmingham on April 30 is 78. The sky becomes fair tonight and we drop into the upper 40s early Friday morning.

Friday will feature sunshine in full supply with a high in the 75- to 79-degree range. Then, get ready for the warmest weekend so far this year. Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday, and the weather remains rain-free. Look for lots of sunshine Saturday and a partly sunny sky Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: We will mention the chance of a few showers over the northern half of the state Monday and Tuesday with a weak surface front in the area, but amounts should be light and spotty. Highs will remain warm, mostly in the low to mid 80s. Then, cooler and drier air arrives over the latter half of the week, with afternoon highs dropping into the 70s.

We see no evidence of any severe weather problems for Alabama for the next seven to 10 days. May is still considered part of the spring tornado season here, but the number of severe weather events tends to drop once we get past April. The overall weather pattern is trending drier for the region as well. Ensemble output from the European global model suggests less than 1 inch of rain for central Alabama over the next 15 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1924: A significant tornado outbreak occurred from Alabama to Virginia on April 29-30. Twenty-six tornadoes were of F2 intensity or greater. A total of 111 people were killed and more than 1,100 injured. An estimated F4 tornado tore through Steedman and Horrell Hill, South Carolina. This tornado killed 55 people.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: An F4 tornado 300 yards wide leveled homes on the north side of Warner Robins, Georgia, and barracks on the south side of the Warner Robins Air Force Base. Nineteen people were killed and 300 injured. Estimated damage was $15 million.

