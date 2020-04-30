Take the social distance challenge in Can’t Miss Alabama

Stay engaged, active and healthy with these online resources.

Social Distance Challenge

Organizers of the “We RR in this Together Social Distance Challenge” on Saturday, May 2, hope to alleviate some of the stress people are experiencing. The event is sponsored by the Resolute Running Training Center of Homewood. All proceeds go to the Central Alabama Food Bank. Participants will be mailed a “We are in this Together” T-shirt. There are four event categories: 3-Mile–3-Hour Challenge; 6-Mile–6-Hour Challenge; 12-Mile–12-Hour Challenge; and 24-Mile–24-Hour Challenge. Participants should complete the number of miles signed up for within the allotted hours. For example, a runner or walker who signs up for the 6-Mile–6-Hour Challenge needs to complete 6 miles (running or walking) within 6 hours. Participants can complete 1 mile per hour, 6 all at once or any combination of their choosing. The miles can be run or walked in the neighborhood, on trails or elsewhere. Afterward, entrants will post their results on social media and use the hashtag: #RRtogether. At the conclusion of the event, #RRtogether hashtags will be randomly selected for prizes. Register here for the challenge. For more information, visit Resolute Running or follow on Facebook.

Sweet Grown Alabama

Sweet Grown Alabama member farmers will sell locally grown items and share the importance of buying local. Gov. Kay Ivey and Sweet Grown Alabama leaders will deliver remarks and mingle with farmers, shoppers and the media. The consumer kickoff Farmer’s Market is Wednesday, May 20. Consumers can visit SweetGrownAlabama.org and search for local products in their area Friday, May 1. Follow Sweet Grown Alabama on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates on the website database, new program members and the Farmers Market kickoff event.

The Market at Pepper Place Drive-Thru Farmers Market

How the Drive-Thru Market Works:

Discover what’s available this week by shopping the online marketplace by category or by the farmer of your choice. The farmers’ and vendors’ inventory changes each week based on what’s in season. As items sell out, they will disappear from the list. Pre-ordering begins Tuesday morning. Each market vendor determines its ordering deadline.

After adding items you’d like to purchase to your card, select “checkout.” First-time customers will create a customer account to secure transactions and view purchase history. Before confirming payment, you will select a time slot for Saturday pickup. This time selection allows customers to move quickly and safely through the drive-thru pickup. After making your time selection, submit payment.

After submitting payment and completing your order, you will receive an email receipt. Check your email and be sure to have your receipt on hand when you arrive to the Drive-Thru Market on Saturday during your pickup time.

Arrive to Pepper Place on Second Avenue at 28th Street South during the 30-minute time slot you selected during checkout. You will be directed by market staff to the entrance of the pickup line. Please make sure you know the vendors you ordered from. Show the farmer your customer number on your email receipt.

Arrive at the market during your time slot to ensure the Drive-Thru Market moves as efficiently as possible.

Visit the Market at Pepper Place or follow along on social media.

Bham NomNom

Support local and independently owned restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a handy guide for delivery, curbside and bar to-go services for Birmingham, Homewood, Hoover, Leeds, Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook. Buy gift cards, get swag and donate via restaurants’ Venmo or GoFundMe. Learn more about participating restaurants at bhamnomnom.com.

Virtual Gumbo Gala

The 15th Annual Gumbo Gala benefiting Episcopal Place in Birmingham is underway through Monday, May 18. The gala showcases local restaurants in lieu of attending the Gumbo Gala. Participating restaurants are here. Vote for your favorite restaurant and consider purchasing a virtual ticket or making a donation at gumbogala.com or on Facebook.

Alabama Symphony Orchestra

Stay Connected with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra (ASO) while you are physically isolating and social distancing. ASO is offering a variety of resources, including teaching guides, music education and lesson plans. Visit the website for more information: alabamasymphony.org/learning.

Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema

Bring cinema magic to your home with Sidewalk Home Video. Select Sidewalk partners have made their films (often Sidewalk Cinema selections) available to rent or purchase on demand. Sidewalk will receive a portion of the proceeds with every film rental or purchase through an affiliate. There is a current membership drive with a goal to sell $30,000 in memberships. Memberships include $8 tickets, invitations to a special members-only event and a limited edition T-shirt. Choose from a variety of home videos here. Click here for beer, wine and movie-night snacks. For more information, visit sidewalkfest.com.

Live Nation Virtual Music

Fans can stay connected to their favorite artists from around the globe and search through hundreds of live streams, new music, content, videos and performances at livenation.com/livefromhome.

Tune in this week to Live From Home:

April 30 — 5 p.m.: Digital Drag Fest. The dates kicked off in March and have been extended through Thursday, April 30. Each 30-minute show will be a once-in-a-lifetime live experience, which will not be professionally recorded or re-released. Singing, cooking, comedy, lip-syncing and drama are some of the elements that will be showcased. (Website)

April 30 — 3 p.m.: Norah Jones. (Facebook)

April 30 — 4 p.m.: Stay at Home with Radiohead — a live show from the archives every Thursday. (YouTube)

May 1 — 3 p.m.: The Front Bottoms. (Twitch)

May 1 — 6 p.m.: Kenny Chesney to celebrate the launch of his album “Here and Now” with a livestream. (Facebook)

Join Live Nation’s merchandise team for a variety of virtual classes on Instagram Live:

April 30 — 7 p.m.: Yoga with Kalina Salvador.

May 1 — 8 p.m.: Cooking with Quanie Thornton.

Live Nation Urban Presents: Weekly content on Instagram Live:

May 1 — 4 p.m.: Meet The Founders with J Carter, an explorative convo with executives, staff, crew and management on building their unique brands and experiences within the music industry.

Live From Home Virtual Tours: Rising star Willie Gomez launched his “Mojados” virtual world tour last week. He is performing different sets for each of his tour dates, which will be available for live viewing on Live Nation’s recently launched Live From Home platform, as well as hosted across Live Nation and House of Blues’ regional social media channels. Remaining dates:

May 1 — 6 p.m.: Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Iowa, Minnesota, New Orleans, St. Louis and Tennessee.

May 2 — 4 p.m.: Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, Florida, Indiana, New England, New York, North and South Carolina, Ontario, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Live Nation News:

Live Nation recently announced Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews. The company has committed $10 million for the fund: an initial $5 million, then matching all additional donations dollar for dollar, up to another $5 million.

Backstreet Boys launched a 72-hour limited edition merch drop of T-shirts and puzzle sets with a portion of proceeds supporting Crew Nation.

AWOLNATION released the album “Angel Miners and The Lightning Riders” April 24 with a portion of physical album and merchandise sales benefiting Crew Nation.

For more information about Live Nation, contact Red Mountain Entertainment at 205-868-3192 or 205-706-0661.

Follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which includes helpful tips and reminders about coronavirus, steps to prevent illness and symptoms.