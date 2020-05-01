James Spann: Warmer days ahead for Alabama, with a few showers Monday

CLOUDLESS SKY: We have a deep cobalt-blue sky across Alabama this afternoon with very low humidity and excellent visibility. We started off the day with some upper 30s in scattered spots; our Skywatcher at Black Creek (just northeast of Gadsden) reported 37 degrees. But, as expected, temperatures have warmed nicely and readings are mostly in the 75- to 80-degree range this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and not as cold as recent nights; the low will be in the 50s for most communities.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Look for the warmest weekend so far this year; we project a high in the 82- to 85-degree range Saturday with a good supply of sunshine. Sunday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky with a high in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: A surface front will bring the chance of a few widely scattered showers to north Alabama Monday; otherwise we are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds with a high back in the 80s. Tuesday looks warm and dry; then a few showers are possible with a cold front late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Again, rain amounts will be very light, and cooler air rolls into the state for the latter half of the week, with highs in the 70s. Another front could bring a risk of showers toward the end of the week.

MAY IS HERE: Welcome to the merry month of May. Our average high (based on data at Birmingham) rises from 78 degrees today to 85 on May 31. Heat levels can be high over the latter half of May; the hottest temperature on record for the month is 99 degrees, measured on May 28, 1962, and May 29, 1898. The coldest is 36 on May 4, 1971. The average rain for the month is 4.99 inches.

DURING THIS MONTH IN 2003: A record-setting 516 tornadoes occurred during May 2003. In particular, during the period May 4-10, an unprecedented number of tornadoes, 393 total, affected the central and the southern United States. The tornadoes resulted in 39 deaths across four states. Six of these tornadoes were classified as violent (F4) on the Fujita Tornado Intensity Scale.

