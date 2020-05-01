Jay Leno, Martha Stewart, Rickie Fowler, Madelaine Petsch, Ludacris headline first-ever Mercedes-Benz Concours de Zoom

Mercedes-Benz USA will host the ﬁrst-ever Mercedes-Benz Concours via video conferencing through Zoom today at 4 p.m.

Appropriately named the “Concours de Zoom,” the virtual event will feature iconic Mercedes-Benz vehicles alongside their high-profile owners such as Jay Leno, Rickie Fowler, Martha Stewart, Madelaine Petsch, Ludacris and others during this time of social distancing.

Participants will showcase their prized Mercedes and share a few things they love about their vehicle. At the end, a donation will be made to the American Red Cross on behalf of the participants.

Viewers can click the following link and be admitted to the Zoom webinar once the event begins: https://zoom.us/j/99721462795. (You must have Zoom downloaded on your desktop or mobile device prior to the event.)

Classic vehicles that will be showcased include a 1908 chain-drive Mercedes with a Benz Aero engine (nicknamed Rabbit-the-First), a 1956 300 SL Gullwing, a 1988 560 SL and a 1991 G 300 D. In addition, dynamic new models that will be highlighted include the A 220, the Alabama-built GLS 550, the AMG S 63 Coupe, the AMG G 63 and the AMG GT C Coupe.