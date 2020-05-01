The Grilling King: Red Wine Steak Marinade

This is my go-to marinade for steaks. It’s a bit different but super easy.

The star is the meat, so the wine and Montreal steak seasoning are support players when it comes to this recipe.

I use this Red Wine Steak Marinade along with the grilling technique I’ve shared with you before.

This weekend is looking like a perfect one to fire up your grill and try this one out. Let me know what you think.

