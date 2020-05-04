Alabama National Guard plans flyovers to salute COVID-19 response efforts

Alabama National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing based at Dannelly Field in Montgomery and the 117th Air Refueling Wing based in Birmingham plan to conduct flyovers Tuesday, May 5, to salute health care workers, first responders, essential employees and others serving to support COVID-19 response efforts.

The operational training missions are being conducted as part of the nationwide Air Force Salutes flyovers under Operation American Resolve.

The tentative schedules for each wing are:

187th Fighter Wing

Auburn, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa and Tuskegee: Noon-12:15 p.m.

Decatur: 12:15-12:25 p.m.

Mobile: 12:10-12:20 p.m.

Dothan: 12:30-12:40 p.m.

117th Air Refueling Wing

Huntsville Hospital 12:45 p.m.

St. Vincent’s East 1:07 p.m.

St. Vincent’s 1:10 p.m.

UAB 1:10 p.m.

Princeton 1:10 p.m.

Shelby 1:16 p.m.

Grandview 1:23 p.m.

Brookwood 1:23 p.m.

UAB Highlands 1:24 p.m.

The flyovers may be delayed or postponed due to weather, air traffic or maintenance. Any updates will be posted on the 187th and 117th Facebook pages. Residents in the areas around the hospitals will be able to see the flyovers from the safety of their homes and should maintain all social distancing guidelines. The Alabama National Guard asks that the public refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyovers.

The public is encouraged to tag the Alabama National Guard, the 187th FW and the 117th ARW using the hashtags #WeSaluteAlabama, #AirForceSalutes and #TogetherAL in photos and videos of the flyover.