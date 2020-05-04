Birmingham Heart Walk goes virtual for 2020

As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic keeps more Alabamians at home, the American Heart Association is embracing the new normal and moving its annual Birmingham Heart Walk online.

“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Lizzi Wilkerson, executive director of the American Heart Association in Birmingham.

“This virtual format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home,” Wilkerson said. “We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Walk their own.”

The Birmingham Heart Walk was scheduled to take place June 13 at Birmingham’s Railroad Park, and will still take place on that day, but through virtual activities. The Heart Walk typically brings together hundreds of people from across the region to celebrate heart illness and stroke survivors, raise funds to support research and heart health, and encourage physical activity.

The 2020 Birmingham Heart Walk will be held virtually on June 13, 2020. (Image courtesy of the American Heart Association, Birmingham chapter) Survivor sharing his story at the Birmingham Heart Walk. (Image courtesy of the American Heart Association, Birmingham chapter) One of the teams during the 2019 Birmingham Heart Walk. (Image courtesy of the American Heart Association, Birmingham chapter) Participants in the 2019 Birmingham Heart Walk. (Image courtesy of the American Heart Association, Birmingham chapter) Group exercise at the 2019 Birmingham Heart Walk. (Image courtesy of the American Heart Association, Birmingham chapter)

“On June 13, Birmingham Heart Walk participants and teams will not physically meet but are invited to get moving at home or around their own neighborhoods,” said David Cox, chair of the Birmingham Heart Walk. Cox is a Birmingham area resident and vice president of technology at Southern Company, the parent company of Alabama Power.

David’s daughter, Emily, has overcome congenital heart defects, thanks to research and treatments developed with support from the Heart Association. You can see a video about her here.

“The American Heart Association is doing so much across the country, and right here in our community, to combat the effects of COVID-19,” Cox said. “I am honored to partner with them in these efforts.”

To help Heart Walk participants and heart health advocates prepare for the first-ever Virtual Birmingham Heart Walk, the association is hosting a Virtual Rally Day on May 5 to encourage people to register and for teams to start fundraising. Money raised from the walk go toward research, advocacy, CPR training and programs to promote better health.

More information about events planned throughout Rally Day is available on the American Heart Association-Birmingham’s Facebook page and on Twitter and Instagram.

Locally and across the nation, the Heart Association has been actively involved in the fight against COVID-19. The organization has pledged $2.5 million to fast-track research grants related to the pandemic and has been training health care workers on safe practices. The organization has been active in education and efforts to keep children and vulnerable people healthy and active while staying safe.

To register for this year’s Virtual Birmingham Heart Walk, visit www.birminghamheartwalk.org. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encouraging friends and family to join in via email or social media. On the day of the Virtual Heart Walk, participants will be encouraged to wear their Heart Walk shirts and post pictures and videos by using #BhamHeartWalk. And since the walk is virtual this year, anyone across the country can participate. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.