Alabama Goodwill to safely reopen all locations and services

Alabama Goodwill is safely reopening all nine retail thrift stores and five donation centers, and is resuming career services to start rebuilding communities and “Get Alabama Back to Work!”

“Now more than ever, our career services will play a critical role in assisting the most vulnerable segments of our community who have been laid off or displaced from employment,” said President and CEO David Wells. “Providing these community services requires funding, and our Goodwill retail thrift stores provide a direct financial source to support free career services.”

Locations and services will reopen Wednesday, May 6, at normal business hours but with additional safety measures. Team members will control the number of shoppers entering stores based on Gov. Kay Ivey’s physical-distancing guidelines. Goodwill workers will wear masks and other personal protective equipment, sanitize shopping carts and clean high-touch surfaces throughout each day. Directional signs will guide shoppers through the stores and at the cash registers to encourage social distancing.

Donors, shoppers and job seekers are encouraged to call 205-323-6331 or visit AlabamaGoodwill.org to find the nearest location, hours of operation, career services and available jobs.

Alabama Goodwill Industries (AGI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that offers employment opportunities, job placement and skills training for people who are disabled and/or disadvantaged. Alabama Goodwill, incorporated in 1927, is operated by a local, volunteer board of directors and recognized with GuideStar’s Silver Seal of Approval. Donations to Goodwill create jobs to process and sell donated items, and fund development programs for those in need.